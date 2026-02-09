Massie, Khanna to visit DOJ to review unredacted Epstein files

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California have each said that they will visit the Department of Justice on Monday to view unredacted documents from the Epstein files.

The bipartisan duo spearheaded the push to pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act last year.

"The survivors standing in front of the Capitol twice is why @RepThomasMassie & I were able to pass the Epstein Transparency Act. Tomorrow, Massie and I will go together to DOJ to see the unredacted files. We will not rest until the Epstein class is brought to justice," Khanna declared in a Sunday post on X.

Massie crowdsourced suggestions for which documents he should read.

"Tomorrow I will go to DOJ to view the unredacted Epstein files. Which docs should I view?" the congressman asked in a Sunday post on X.

South Carolina gubernatorial hopeful GOP Rep. Nancy Mace indicated that she was perusing the responses to Massie's post rather than watching the Super Bowl on Sunday.

"Headed to the DOJ this week as well. Thank you @RepThomasMassie for the post below; very helpful suggestions from all those who chimed in. I am sifting through the comments now in preparation for my visit, rather than watch the Super Bowl," Mace noted in a post.

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who departed from office early last month, responded to Massie's post.

"Any docs talking about ‘jerky’ and ‘pizza,’" she wrote. "And FBI docs with Presidents, Sec of State, any and all government officials, and people profiting from government contracts. Foreign countries Epstein was working for. Names unredacted. No exceptions."

Massie, Greene, Mace, and GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado were the only four House Republicans who signed onto a discharge petition last year in a bid to push the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

President Donald Trump, who is backing a GOP primary challenger running against Massie in Kentucky's 4th Congressional District, called Massie a "moron" while speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast last week.