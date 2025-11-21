Ex-general says Saudis unlikely to leak F-35 tech, but China 'could exploit through intel'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

China’s aggressive campaign to steal American military technology is emerging as a central concern in the debate over whether the United States should sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, according to experts and retired senior military commanders.

(Ret.) Gen. Charles Wald, a former U.S. Air Force officer and former deputy commander of EUCOM, said the United States had already rejected the United Arab Emirates and Turkey due to concerns about Chinese technology exploitation.

"We told Turkey they’re not going to get the F-35. We told the UAE they’re not going to get it because there’s concern that there could be a transfer of technology to China," Wald said. "That would probably be the biggest issue with Saudi Arabia getting the F-35 … Not because they would give it to the Chinese. Because the Chinese could exploit through intel, getting capability off that, but I’m not as worried as some," Wald said during a briefing at JINSA this week.

SAUDI CROWN PRINCE BIN SALMAN HIKES COMMITTED US INVESTMENT TO NEARLY $1T

China expert Gordon Chang said Beijing has already demonstrated its ability to penetrate U.S. defense programs and should be assumed to be targeting the F-35 again. "We should assume China has everything already. They already stole the whole plane once. They probably did it again," Chang told Fox News Digital.

He argued that Washington must balance the risks with the strategic benefits of strengthening ties with Riyadh. "We need to cement the relationship with the crown prince, especially if that helps him sign off on an Abraham Accord. Let him have stripped-down F-35s," he said.

He added that other U.S. partners may present even greater concerns. "I’m much more worried about South Korea having the plane and turning over the plans to China."

Chinese intelligence services have been implicated for years in efforts to harvest American military and aerospace technology, including stealth designs, propulsion systems, and advanced avionics. U.S. officials have previously linked Chinese cyber actors to thefts targeting premier American defense programs, including components resembling those found in fifth-generation fighters.

AMERICA’S ‘BAT’ MAN UNVEILS TECH BUILT TO OUTSMART A CHINESE FIRST STRIKE

Against that backdrop, the United States is weighing whether to approve Saudi Arabia’s request for the F-35 as part of a broader negotiation that includes defense assurances and potential diplomatic progress with Israel.

(Ret.) Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley, former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, said the United States uses foreign military sales monitoring protocols to reduce risk, but the protections are not perfect. "One of the things that we do through foreign military sales is end-use case monitoring protocol," Ashley said. "We watch very closely how these kinds of advanced systems are used … but they’re not absolute."

SAUDI ARABIA IS ALREADY AMERICA’S TOP ARMS BUYER AND NOW TRUMP WANTS TO ADD F-35S

Despite the China threat, the retired commanders said they do not believe a Saudi F-35 acquisition would undermine Israel’s qualitative military edge.

Wald emphasized that Israeli pilots, planners, and engineers maintain a superior level of training and innovation. "There’s a big difference between the Israeli actual pilot capability than the other countries out there," Wald said. He added that Israel has integrated its own upgrades into the aircraft. "The Israelis modified their own F-35 a little bit … they created or developed [additional capabilities] just prior to the attack on Iran."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Wald noted that even if approved, Riyadh would not receive the aircraft for years. "At the very least, there’s probably about a five-year window here before that would happen if they got the F-35," he said.

Ashley and Wald said that in the long term, additional F-35s in the region could enhance shared situational awareness and strengthen collective defenses against Iran. Retired Vice Adm. Mark Fox said the fighter’s data-sharing architecture means more aircraft in allied hands improves overall performance. "The one thing about F-35 is it talks to every other F-35," Fox said. "Having more F-35s in the region actually increases the capability of the coalition."