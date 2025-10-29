Trump has 'leverage' to stop Sudan killings as satellite images reveal mass deaths: Yale researchers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New satellite images show what appears to be bloodstains on sand and bodies strewn across El Fasher, North Darfur, Sudan, amid reports of mass killings by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the war-torn region.

Yale University’s Humanitarian Research Lab (HRL) published the images Tuesday in a new report after ceasefire talks for the country faltered in Washington and following RSF entering El Fasher Sunday.

"Yale HRL finds evidence consistent with systematic mass killings of people outside El Fasher along the berm in satellite imagery collected on 27 and 28 October 2025," the report reads.

The Wall Street Journal also reported Tuesday that U.S. intelligence assessments confirmed the United Arab Emirates has increased weapons transfers to the RSF, including drones identified by Yale researchers.

"President Trump has unique leverage to stop the killing now by calling the United Arab Emirates and pressuring them to do what the Biden administration refused to do to stop arming the RSF," Yale's Nathaniel Raymond told Fox News Digital.

Raymond said their lab "identified a CH-95 drone" visible in imagery and that "the drone we identified was provided by the United Arab Emirates to the RSF."

Raymond’s team analyzed high-resolution imagery from Airbus DS showing what they confirmed as bodies, blood and burned neighborhoods in El Fasher, where the RSF overran the city after a bloody 18-month siege.

"We started working on this surveillance in 2023 as part of the U.S. State and Sudan Conflict Observatory," Raymond said with his team warning the United Nations that if El Fasher fell, atrocities would follow.

Since then, the team has spent 18 months independently documenting the siege, producing reports for the U.N. and U.S. officials. "We told them we were approaching a genocide," Raymond said.

He added that RSF forces "hid vehicles under trees, moved at night, and tried to evade tracking mostly to conceal resupply flights."

Raymond also described satellite measurements showing "objects on the ground consistent with human bodies, about 1.3 to 2 meters [3 to 6 feet] long."

The RSF’s takeover has left more than 2,000 civilians dead and 177,000 trapped under blockade.

Nationwide, the war has displaced around 12 million people and killed 150,000 since it began in 2023.

There were hopes late last week that U.S.-sponsored talks could achieve a breakthrough, but sources told Middle East Eye that the United Arab Emirates refused to address the situation in El Fasher.

Trump had revived efforts for peace for Sudan in July, which included a ministerial-level meeting with what is called the "Sudan Quartet."

"It is time for Trump to build on the legacy of Republican leadership in Darfur and call Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi and tell him to stop," Raymond said.

"This is the same appeal I will deliver to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee tomorrow," he concluded.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.