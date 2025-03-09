Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Donald Trump

Trump says intel pause on Ukraine has been 'just about' lifted; says tariffs will make America rich

Trump says the US will take in hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs, making the country so rich people won't know where to spend the money

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Trump on Russia-Ukraine war: 'Going to make a lot of progress' Video

Trump on Russia-Ukraine war: 'Going to make a lot of progress'

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One.

President Donald Trump said the U.S. has "just about" lifted the intelligence pause on Ukraine, adding that his administration has to do anything it can to get Ukrainians serious about making a deal to end the war with Russia.

"You know, I say they don’t have the cards. Nobody really has the cards," Trump told reporters during a gaggle on Air Force One on Sunday evening. "Russia doesn’t have the cards…What you have to do is you have to make a deal, and you have to stop the killing. It’s a senseless war, and we’re going to get it stopped."

On Friday, Fox News Digital learned from three sources familiar with the situation that the U.S. was continuing to share some defensive intelligence with Ukraine to protect it against incoming Russian strikes.

Federal intelligence, the work of the CIA, FBI and human intelligence, and data that helps with offensive Ukrainian strikes against Russia had already been paused.

TRUMP EXEMPTS MEXICO FROM TARIFFS FOR USMCA GOODS UNTIL APRIL 2

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House

President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in the Oval Office at the White House on February 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump and Zelenskyy met to negotiate a preliminary agreement on sharing Ukraine’s mineral resources that Trump says will allow America to recoup aid provided to Kyiv while supporting Ukraine’s economy. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

When asked during the gaggle if he would consider lifting the intel pause on Ukraine, Trump said the U.S. had.

"We, we just about have. I mean, we really just about have," he said. "And we want to do anything we can to get Ukraine to be serious about getting something done."

Trump also noted that he thinks Ukraine will sign the minerals deal, but he wants them to want peace at the moment.

TRUMP TO PUT TARIFF EXEMPTIONS ON CERTAIN GOODS FROM CANADA, MEXICO

ukraine

Ukrainian soldier exits the cabin of the DS3 artillery as the Russia-Ukraine war continues, in the direction of Niu York, Ukraine, 5 March 2025. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)

When asked how Ukraine should show it wants peace, Trump said they have not shown it to the extent he thinks they should.

"I think right now they haven’t, but I think they will be, and I think it’s going to become evident over the next two or three days," the president said, adding that we have to have peace over anything. "This week, hundreds of people died in cities in Ukraine, and we got to get it stopped. It would have never happened if I was president."

During the nearly 10-minute gaggle with reporters, Trump fielded questions on a variety of topics, including the types of sanctions or tariffs he may impose on Russia.

EMMANUEL MACRON CALLS 'EMERGENCY MEETING' FOR EUROPEAN LEADERS TO DISCUSS TRUMP: REPORT

trump, putin and zelenskyy

President Donald Trump (center), Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (right). (Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto via Getty Images | Contributor/Getty Images | Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The president explained that he and his team had been looking at their options, but his focus was on a few big meetings coming up in Saudi Arabia, which will include Russia and Ukraine.

"We’ll see if we can get something done," Trump said. "A lot of people died this week, as you know, in Ukraine – not only Ukrainians but Russians. So, I think everybody wants to see it get done. We’re going to make a lot of progress, I believe, this week."

Trump was also asked what he would say to Americans watching their retirement accounts freefall from their highest in years amid concerns about tariffs.

NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR SAYS PUTIN, ZELENSKYY AGREE ‘ONLY PRESIDENT TRUMP COULD GET THEM TO THE TABLE’

President Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks after signing an executive order on reciprocal tariffs in the Oval Office at the White House on February 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump announced his plan to increase U.S. tariffs to match the rates other nations charge to import American goods. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The president told the reporter the tariffs "are going to be the greatest thing we’ve ever done as a country," adding that they will "make our country rich again."

The tariffs, Trump explained, will bring companies and factories back, noting that 90,000 factories in the U.S. had closed since the beginning of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) between the U.S., Canada and Mexico, which was in effect from 1994 to 2020.

At the end of his time with reporters, Trump was asked if he was worried about a recession, after hesitating on the same question when asked by FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Of course you hesitate. All I know is…we’re going to take in hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs, and we’re going to become so rich you’re not going to know where to spend all that money," Trump said. "I'm telling you; you just watch. We're going to have jobs. We're going to have open factories. It's going to be great."

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

More from Politics