Emmanuel Macron calls 'emergency meeting' for European leaders to discuss Trump: report

French President Emmanuel Macron has scheduled an "emergency meeting" for European leaders to discuss President Donald Trump, according to another European official.

According to Politico, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski alluded to the meeting at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. Two EU officials told the outlet that the meeting would take place on Monday.

"I'm very glad that President Macron has called our leaders to Paris," Sikorski was quoted as saying, noting that the event would involve talking about the implications of Trump's actions "in a very serious fashion."

"President Trump has a method of operating which the Russians call razvedka boyem – reconnaissance through battle. You push and you see what happens, and then you change your position…And we need to respond," the Polish official added.

Sikorski has not shied away from discussing American politics in the past. He previously compared President Biden's poor debate performance to the decline of ancient Rome, and once told MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell that Trump was "right" to say that NATO countries need to spend more on their own defense.

Macron has been cordial to Trump since the Republican was elected in November. In an X post, the French leader expressed a willingness to work with the president-elect.

"Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump," Macron's post read. "Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity."

In December, when Trump visited Paris to witness the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral, Macron said it was "an honor" to host him.

"It's a great honor for French people to welcome you five years later," Macron said of Trump. "And you were, at that time, president for the first time. And I remember the solidarity and your immediate action. So, welcome back again. We are very happy to have you here."

Fox News Digital reached out to Macron for more information.