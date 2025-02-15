Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

World

Emmanuel Macron calls 'emergency meeting' for European leaders to discuss Trump: report

Macron previously congratulated Trump on his November win

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
close
Trump’s viral power handshake with Macron reignites their iconic greeting rivalry Video

Trump’s viral power handshake with Macron reignites their iconic greeting rivalry

Trump and Macron have famously exchanged long, white-knuckled handshakes in front of the press.

French President Emmanuel Macron has scheduled an "emergency meeting" for European leaders to discuss President Donald Trump, according to another European official.

According to Politico, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski alluded to the meeting at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. Two EU officials told the outlet that the meeting would take place on Monday.

"I'm very glad that President Macron has called our leaders to Paris," Sikorski was quoted as saying, noting that the event would involve talking about the implications of Trump's actions "in a very serious fashion."

"President Trump has a method of operating which the Russians call razvedka boyem – reconnaissance through battle. You push and you see what happens, and then you change your position…And we need to respond," the Polish official added.

‘BREATHTAKING SPEED’: TRUMP'S PARIS TRIP MARKS RETURN TO GLOBAL STAGE AS LEADERS TURN ‘THE PAGE’ ON BIDEN

Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron

Macron has reportedly called a special meeting about Trump. (Getty Images/ AP Images)

Sikorski has not shied away from discussing American politics in the past. He previously compared President Biden's poor debate performance to the decline of ancient Rome, and once told MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell that Trump was "right" to say that NATO countries need to spend more on their own defense.

Macron has been cordial to Trump since the Republican was elected in November. In an X post, the French leader expressed a willingness to work with the president-elect.

"Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump," Macron's post read. "Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity."

DAVID MARCUS: TRIUMPHANT TRUMP AT NOTRE DAME SIGNALS AMERICA AND THE WEST ARE BACK

Trump and Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) shakes hands as he welcomes US President-elect Donald Trump (L) before a meeting at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, France on December 7, 2024. (Mustafa Yalcin)

In December, when Trump visited Paris to witness the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral, Macron said it was "an honor" to host him.

"It's a great honor for French people to welcome you five years later," Macron said of Trump. "And you were, at that time, president for the first time. And I remember the solidarity and your immediate action. So, welcome back again. We are very happy to have you here."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters after signing an executive order, "Unleashing prosperity through deregulation," in the Oval Office on January 31, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Macron for more information.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.