National security advisor says Putin, Zelenskyy agree 'only President Trump could get them to the table'

As the Trump administration moves to negotiate the end of the Ukraine-Russia war, national security advisor Michael Waltz rejected the notion that European allies are not being consulted on the matter.

Talks between the U.S. and Russia are reportedly to begin in Saudi Arabia this week, while French President Emmanuel Macron is reportedly to host what is being billed as an emergency summit on Ukraine between European leaders in Paris starting Monday. Trump said he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, reportedly doing so without consulting NATO members.

In an appearance on "Fox News Sunday," Waltz said that in back-to-back calls, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin separately agreed that "only President Trump could get them to the table, only President Trump could drive peace."

Waltz noted that Trump spoke to Macron last week and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has an upcoming trip to the United States.

"We had no less than our vice president, our secretary of state, our secretary of defense, our secretary of treasury, who was in Kyiv personally, and our special envoy {Keith} Kellogg all in Europe this week, all engaging our allies," Waltz said. "Now, they may not like some of the sequencing that is going on in these negotiations, but I have to push back on any notion that they aren't being consulted. They absolutely are."

"At the end of the day though, this is going to be under President Trump's leadership that we get this war to an end," he added.

Among the critics of the Trump administration's handling of the negotiations was Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who said the president's inability to "even identify Ukraine as an equal bargaining power, after the blood Ukraine has shed, [is] just a shocking surrender of American values and interests." Noting how Zelenskyy said he would not be bound by any deal negotiated between Russia and the U.S., "Fox News Sunday" host Shannon Bream asked Waltz if Kyiv would have a seat at the table.

In response, Waltz said Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Vice President JD Vance stressed in talks with Zelenskyy "entering into a partnership with the United States," and being "co-invested with President Trump, with the American people going forward."

"The American people deserve to be recouped, deserve to have some type of payback for the billions they have invested in this war," Waltz said. "I can't think of anything that would make the American people more comfortable with future investments than if we were able to be in a partnership and have the American people made whole. And I'll point out that much of the European aid is actually in the form of a loan. That is repaid. It's repaid with interest on Russian assets. So President Trump is rethinking the entire dynamic here. That has some people uncomfortable, but I think Zelenskyy would be very wise to enter into this agreement with the United States. There's no better way to secure them going forward, and further, there was a question of whether Putin would come to the table. He has now done so under President Trump's leadership, and we're going to continue those talks in the coming weeks at President Trump's direction."

Asked why Ukraine won't be directly part of the Saudi Arabia talks, Waltz said, "The Ukrainian people have fought valiantly. They have seen entire cities destroyed. The United States and Europe have supported this effort, but the United States unquestionably has borne the brunt of that support over the years, but now President Trump is clear it needs to come to an end."

Waltz added that the negotiations will be driven by "key tenants," including ensuring that there's a "permanent end to the war" and that the conflict "can't be ended on the battlefield."

"This has turned into a World War I-style meat grinder of human beings," he said, adding that economic integration going forward would be the "best arbiter of peace" and long-term military security guarantees have to be European-led.

"When a third of NATO members still are not contributing – a third – are still not contributing the minimum they all committed to a decade ago, I think that leaves a lot of Americans questioning the level of their commitment to back the rhetoric we're seeing," Waltz said.