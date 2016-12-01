Trump says he's down to 'probably three or four' Supreme Court candidates

President-elect Donald Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity in an exclusive interview Thursday that he had narrowed his list of potential Supreme Court nominations "down to probably three or four" candidates and said an announcement would come "pretty soon."

"They are terrific people," Trump said on "Hannity." "Highly respected, brilliant people."

FLASHBACK: TRUMP UNVEILS LIST OF 11 POTENTIAL SUPREME COURT JUSTICES

This past May, Trump unveiled a list of 11 potential nominees to fill the vacancy left by the death of Antonin Scalia this past February. President Barack Obama nominated U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Merrick Garland to fill the vacancy this past March, but Senate Republicans have refused to consider him.

Also in the interview, Trump said that he and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., have become "very close" after their relationship appeared strained at times during the tumultuous campaign.

"We agree on a lot of things," Trump said. "We’re going to put in a health care bill, a real strong health care bill ... we’re gonna do something that’s going to be great for the people and a lot less expensive."

The president-elect also predicted that Democrats would join Republicans in helping to move some of his proposals through Congress.

"A lot of people say, 'Oh, he's never been in politics' when I've really been very active, mostly on the other side," Trump said. "But we're going to have a lot of Democrats joining us on a lot of these things, maybe even health care. But so many of the the things we are going to be pushing are common sense and we would get a lot of support [so] I think that's going to start happening soon."