Trump says he will probably visit the southern border soon, in exclusive interview with Fox News

Former President Trump sat down with Judge Jeanine Pirro for an exclusive interview that will air on Fox News’ ‘Justice with Judge Jeanine’ Saturday at 9 p.m.

In the interview, Trump says that he will probably visit the southern border over the next few weeks. Last week Trump accused Biden of causing "death and human tragedy" by undoing some of his border policies, which Biden had deemed inhumane.

"We proudly handed the Biden Administration the most secure border in history," the statement reads. " All they had to do was keep this smooth-running system on autopilot. Instead, in the span of a just few weeks, the Biden Administration has turned a national triumph into a national disaster. They are in way over their heads and taking on water fast."

Republicans have been urging President Biden to visit the border to experience firsthand the overwhelmed facilities amid a border surge.

The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities have been operating far beyond capacity amid a troubling surge in border crossers. The agency announced that it had encountered more than 100,000 migrants at the border in February, while numbers of child migrants in custody have also increased dramatically.