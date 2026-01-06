Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Greenland

Trump Greenland takeover would end NATO, Denmark asserts

Mette Frederiksen warns against US military attack on NATO country

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
close
Miller scoffs at idea of Denmark going to war for Greenland, says US getting it is best for NATO Video

Miller scoffs at idea of Denmark going to war for Greenland, says US getting it is best for NATO

White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller defended President Donald Trump's bullish attitude on acquiring Greenland, arguing it is in the best interests of the entire NATO alliance. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Monday warned about the implications of President Donald Trump’s threats to annex Greenland, saying it could be the end of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Frederiksen told Danish broadcaster TV2 in an interview that Trump’s threats about Greenland should be taken seriously.

"But I also want to make it clear that if the U.S. chooses to attack another NATO country militarily, then everything stops. Including our NATO and thus the security that has been provided since the end of the Second World War," she said, according to the outlet.

President Donald Trump told reporters on Air Force One over the weekend that the U.S. needs Greenland, a Danish territory, for "national security."

FROM GAZA TO GREENLAND, MACRON BREAKS WITH TRUMP ON GLOBAL FLASHPOINTS

The Danish leader speaks to reporters at a lectern inside the European Parliament building.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks during a press conference following the presentation of the programme of the Danish Presidency during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on July 8, 2025. (Jean-Christophe Verhaegen/AFP via Getty Images)

European and Nordic leaders pushed back against the comments, with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Denmark’s Ambassador to the United States Jesper Møller Sørensen underscoring their support for Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland and stressing that its future must be determined by Greenland and Denmark alone.

White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller doubled down on Trump’s remarks, telling CNN in an interview on Monday that Greenland "should be part of the United States."

CNN anchor Jake Tapper pressed Miller about whether the Trump administration could rule out military action against the Arctic island.

TRUMP MOVES GREENLAND MILITARY INSTALLATION UNDER US NORTHERN COMMAND IN ARCTIC POWER SHIFT

Sea ice forms a solid layer across a coastal harbor in a remote Arctic town.

Ice covers the water in the harbor in Ilulissat, Greenland, on March 8, 2025. (Joe Raedle/Getty)

"Greenland has a population of 30,000 people," Miller said. "The real question is by what right does Denmark assert control over Greenland. What is the basis of their territorial claim? What is their basis of having Greenland as a colony of Denmark?"

"The United States is the power of NATO. For the United States to secure the Arctic region, to protect and defend NATO and NATO interests, obviously Greenland should be part of the United States," he added.

Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said in a Monday statement posted on Facebook that his country is "not an object of superpower rhetoric."

Greenland and Danish leaders pose side by side inside the national parliament building in Copenhagen.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen stands next to Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during a visit to the Danish Parliament in Copenhagen on April 28, 2025. (Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are a people. A land. And democracy. This has to be respected. Especially by close and loyal friends," Nielsen wrote in part.

"Threats, pressure and talk of annexation do not belong anywhere between friends," he added. "That’s not how you talk to a people who have repeatedly shown responsibility, stability and loyalty. This is enough."

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue