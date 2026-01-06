Top Canadian officials to visit Greenland amid international fears as Trump eyes NATO-linked territory

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Countries across the globe are voicing their concerns as President Donald Trump appears to eye Greenland for what he says are reasons relating to U.S. national security. Amid the developing controversy, two top Canadian officials are reportedly planning to visit Greenland — and possibly open an embassy there.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and Governor General Mary Simon, who is of Inuk descent, are expected to visit Greenland in early February, according to The Associated Press. Simon became Canada’s first indigenous governor general — the representative of Britain’s King Charles as head of state — in 2021 and previously served as Canada’s ambassador to Denmark.

The visit comes as Canada plans to open a consulate in Greenland.

"The future of Greenland and Denmark are decided solely by the people of Denmark," Prime Minister Mark Carney said when meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at Canada’s embassy in Paris, the AP reported. The two leaders were in France for a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing focusing on Ukraine.

Frederiksen praised Carney and expressed confidence in NATO's ability to maintain security in the Arctic region.

"You have been very clear in your statement when it comes to the respect for national sovereignty," Frederiksen said to Carney. "We are both into securing the Arctic region and together with all our NATO allies we can secure the region, so hopefully everybody is willing to work together."

Trump recently made waves when he renewed his call for the U.S. to annex Greenland, which he asserts would be a key element of U.S. security.

"We need Greenland, from a national security situation," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. "Right now, Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place. We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it."

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller insisted on Monday that no one would oppose U.S. military action in Greenland. He told CNN's Jake Tapper, "Nobody is going to fight the United States militarily over the future of Greenland," Axios reported.

The remarks drew the ire of leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and the U.K. who joined Frederiksen in defending the sovereignty of Greenland, which is an Inuit self-governing territory of the kingdom of Denmark. Canada's decision to get involved in the tussle also comes after Trump made remarks about turning it into the 51st state.

A statement from Frederiksen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer asserted, "Greenland belongs to its people."

"It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland," the statement read.

Anand and Simon's offices did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.