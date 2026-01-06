Expand / Collapse search
Top Canadian officials to visit Greenland amid international fears as Trump eyes NATO-linked territory

Foreign Minister Anita Anand and Governor General Mary Simon expected to visit in early February

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
‘We need Greenland’: Trump Video

‘We need Greenland’: Trump

President Donald Trump tells reporters aboard Air Force One why the United States needs Greenland for ‘national security.’ (Credit: The White House/YouTube)

Countries across the globe are voicing their concerns as President Donald Trump appears to eye Greenland for what he says are reasons relating to U.S. national security. Amid the developing controversy, two top Canadian officials are reportedly planning to visit Greenland — and possibly open an embassy there.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and Governor General Mary Simon, who is of Inuk descent, are expected to visit Greenland in early February, according to The Associated Press. Simon became Canada’s first indigenous governor general — the representative of Britain’s King Charles as head of state — in 2021 and previously served as Canada’s ambassador to Denmark.

The visit comes as Canada plans to open a consulate in Greenland.

CANADA TO OPEN GREENLAND CONSULATE AFTER TRUMP’S PUSH TO ACQUIRE ISLAND

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen at the Canadian Embassy in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

"The future of Greenland and Denmark are decided solely by the people of Denmark," Prime Minister Mark Carney said when meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at Canada’s embassy in Paris, the AP reported. The two leaders were in France for a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing focusing on Ukraine.

Frederiksen praised Carney and expressed confidence in NATO's ability to maintain security in the Arctic region.

"You have been very clear in your statement when it comes to the respect for national sovereignty," Frederiksen said to Carney. "We are both into securing the Arctic region and together with all our NATO allies we can secure the region, so hopefully everybody is willing to work together."

Trump recently made waves when he renewed his call for the U.S. to annex Greenland, which he asserts would be a key element of U.S. security.

"We need Greenland, from a national security situation," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. "Right now, Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place. We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it."

A slogan baseball cap displayed in a Greenland town reflects opposition to U.S. influence

A "Make America Go Away" baseball cap, distributed for free by Danish artist Jens Martin Skibsted, is arranged in Sisimiut, Greenland, on March 30, 2025. (Juliette Pavy/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

TRUMP WARNS ‘SICK’ SOUTH AMERICAN LEADER, REITERATES ‘WE NEED GREENLAND’ FOR NATIONAL SECURITY

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller insisted on Monday that no one would oppose U.S. military action in Greenland. He told CNN's Jake Tapper, "Nobody is going to fight the United States militarily over the future of Greenland," Axios reported.

The remarks drew the ire of leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and the U.K. who joined Frederiksen in defending the sovereignty of Greenland, which is an Inuit self-governing territory of the kingdom of Denmark. Canada's decision to get involved in the tussle also comes after Trump made remarks about turning it into the 51st state.

Danish broadcaster reports Americans carried out covert operations in Greenland

President Donald Trump’s new envoy to Greenland said Tuesday the administration wants to open a dialogue with residents of the territory and that the U.S. is not looking to "conquer" the island. (Leon Neal/Getty Images; Allison Robbert/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A statement from Frederiksen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer asserted, "Greenland belongs to its people."

"It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland," the statement read.

Anand and Simon's offices did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

