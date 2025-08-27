Denmark summons US envoy over alleged covert Greenland interference operations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The top U.S. diplomat in Denmark was summoned by Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen over intelligence reports that Americans had conducted covert influence operations in Greenland.

Danish public broadcaster DR reported that at least three people with ties to the Trump administration were conducting the operations. The broadcaster cited unnamed security and government sources.

"We are aware that foreign actors continue to show an interest in Greenland and its position in the Kingdom of Denmark. It is therefore not surprising if we experience outside attempts to influence the future of the Kingdom in the time ahead," Rasmussen said in a statement sent to Fox News Digital.

"Any attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the Kingdom will of course be unacceptable. In that light, I have asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon the U.S. chargé d’affaires for a meeting at the ministry."

Rasmussen also emphasized that the ties between Denmark and Greenland are "close" and "based on mutual trust."

Earlier in his second term, President Donald Trump repeatedly spoke about seeking U.S. jurisdiction over Greenland, which is part of the Danish kingdom. In response to Trump’s remarks, both Denmark and Greenland have said that the island was not for sale.

The U.S. does not currently have an ambassador to Denmark, leaving American diplomat Mark Stroh to serve as the chargé d’affaires. Stroh was summoned to the Foreign Ministry.

One of the people suspected in the alleged influence operation reportedly compiled a list of U.S.-friendly Greenlanders, collected names of Trump opponents and allegedly encouraged locals to highlight cases portraying the Danish government negatively in U.S. media, according to the Associated Press. Additionally, two others are suspected of trying to create relationships with politicians, businesses and locals.

DR cited eight sources who believe the goal was to weaken ties between Denmark and Greenland, the Associated Press reported. The Danish Security and Intelligence Service allegedly told the outlet that it believes "particularly in the current situation, Greenland is a target for influence campaigns of various kinds."

In May, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said "you cannot spy against an ally" in response to reports that the U.S. was gathering intelligence on Greenland.

Fox News Digital reached out to the U.S. embassy in Copenhagen and the government of Greenland but did not receive responses in time for publication.