Denmark summons US envoy over alleged covert Greenland interference operations

Danish public broadcaster DR reported that at least three people with ties to Trump were conducting the operations

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Danish FM delivers message to US after Vance's Greenland comments Video

Danish FM delivers message to US after Vance's Greenland comments

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen hit back at the Trump administration’s "tone" regarding Greenland on Friday. (Credit: Denmark Foreign Ministry)

The top U.S. diplomat in Denmark was summoned by Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen over intelligence reports that Americans had conducted covert influence operations in Greenland

Danish public broadcaster DR reported that at least three people with ties to the Trump administration were conducting the operations. The broadcaster cited unnamed security and government sources.

Danish broadcaster reports Americans carried out covert operations in Greenland

Denmark's foreign minister summoned the top U.S. diplomat in the country over reports of covert American influence operations in Greenland. (Leon Neal/Getty Images; Allison Robbert/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

DENMARK PM SAYS 'YOU CANNOT SPY AGAINST AN ALLY' FOLLOWING REPORTS OF US SPYING ON GREENLAND

"We are aware that foreign actors continue to show an interest in Greenland and its position in the Kingdom of Denmark. It is therefore not surprising if we experience outside attempts to influence the future of the Kingdom in the time ahead," Rasmussen said in a statement sent to Fox News Digital. 

"Any attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the Kingdom will of course be unacceptable. In that light, I have asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon the U.S. chargé d’affaires for a meeting at the ministry."

Rasmussen also emphasized that the ties between Denmark and Greenland are "close" and "based on mutual trust."

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen

Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen addresses the media at a press conference after a meeting with foreign ministers from Canada, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Iceland at the Finnish Nature Centre Haltia in Espoo, Finland Aug. 19, 2025. (Lehtikuva/Roni Rekomaa/via Reuters)

FROM GAZA TO GREENLAND, MACRON BREAKS WITH TRUMP ON GLOBAL FLASHPOINTS

Earlier in his second term, President Donald Trump repeatedly spoke about seeking U.S. jurisdiction over Greenland, which is part of the Danish kingdom. In response to Trump’s remarks, both Denmark and Greenland have said that the island was not for sale.

The U.S. does not currently have an ambassador to Denmark, leaving American diplomat Mark Stroh to serve as the chargé d’affaires. Stroh was summoned to the Foreign Ministry.

Jens-Frederik Nielsen Greenland

Jens-Frederik Nielsen, leader of the Demokraatit party, participates in a TV debate before the upcoming elections in Nuuk, Greenland, March 8, 2025.  (Evgeniy Maloletka)

One of the people suspected in the alleged influence operation reportedly compiled a list of U.S.-friendly Greenlanders, collected names of Trump opponents and allegedly encouraged locals to highlight cases portraying the Danish government negatively in U.S. media, according to the Associated Press. Additionally, two others are suspected of trying to create relationships with politicians, businesses and locals.

DR cited eight sources who believe the goal was to weaken ties between Denmark and Greenland, the Associated Press reported. The Danish Security and Intelligence Service allegedly told the outlet that it believes "particularly in the current situation, Greenland is a target for influence campaigns of various kinds."

In May, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said "you cannot spy against an ally" in response to reports that the U.S. was gathering intelligence on Greenland.

Fox News Digital reached out to the U.S. embassy in Copenhagen and the government of Greenland but did not receive responses in time for publication.

