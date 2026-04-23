FLASHBACK: Obama tried to make Trump a punchline at 2011 dinner before rise stunned Washington

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President Donald Trump will attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, marking his first appearance at the annual event as commander in chief after skipping it throughout his first term.

The decision puts Trump back at a Washington ritual long tied to his fraught relationship with the press and political establishment. His return also revives memories of the 2011 dinner, when then-President Barack Obama and comedian Seth Meyers mocked him from the dais at a moment that later became a widely discussed part of Trump’s political story.

"Donald Trump is here tonight," Obama said at the 2011 dinner. "Now, I know he's taken some flak lately, but no one is happier, no one is prouder to put this birth certificate matter to rest than The Donald."

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"And that's because he can finally get back to focusing on the issues that matter — like, did we fake the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?" he continued. Trump had publicly called for the release of Obama’s birth certificate, which the State of Hawaii did release that year.

The exchange underscored longstanding tensions between Trump and the Washington establishment that predated his entry into politics.

Speculation mounted that the jabs helped fuel Trump’s eventual decision to launch a presidential run, culminating in a stunning upset victory in 2016. Trump had denied that Obama’s 2011 jokes prompted his candidacy, telling The Washington Post in 2016 that "there are many reasons I’m running, but that’s not one of them."

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"Donald Trump has been saying that he will run for president as a Republican, which is surprising since I just assumed he'd be running as a joke," comedian Seth Meyers added when he took the podium that night.

Trump told Fox News' "The Five" earlier this year he was treated "rudely and crudely" during the dinner, which he said influenced his decision not to attend while he was first in office.

"The press was so nasty, I just – so I didn’t do it," said Trump.

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He once again denied it was the 2011 dinner that sparked his interest in running for office.

"There is this theory: I was there while Barack Hussein Obama was speaking, and he was hitting me a little bit. Actually, it was very nice, and I was actually – I loved it. I really loved it," said Trump.

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Trump announced he would attend this year’s dinner as part of America’s 250th birthday celebration. The first lady will join him.

"The White House Correspondents Association very nicely asked the President to join them at their annual dinner this year as the Honoree, which he gladly accepted," White House spokesman Davis Ingle previously told Fox News Digital.

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Trump did not attend during his first term due to a contentious relationship with the media at the height of coverage of the Russia investigation.

The banquet was paused during the COVID-19 pandemic and revived in 2022 during President Biden’s administration. Trump also did not attend last year.