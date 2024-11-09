Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Trump rules out two GOP stalwarts from joining his administration: 'Will not be inviting'

Both Pompeo and Haley endorsed Trump in the Nov. 5 election

President-elect Donald Trump announced in a public social media post Saturday that he will not be inviting two members of his former administration back to the White House.

Nikki Haley, who served as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were both mentioned in the post. The Republicans had been considered two strong candidates for Trump's new Cabinet.

"I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," the president-elect posted on Truth Social early Saturday evening. 

Despite the harsh nature of the announcement, Trump added that he enjoyed working with them.

Donald Trump wins the 2024 presidential election

President-elect Donald Trump arrives at an Election Night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Evan Vucci/AP)

"I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country," he continued. "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Haley, who ran against Trump in the Republican primary earlier this year, has been both publicly supportive and critical of the president-elect in the past. Last week, she wrote a Wall Street Journal op-ed in support of his presidential campaign.

"I don’t agree with Mr. Trump 100% of the time," Haley wrote. "But I do agree with him most of the time, and I disagree with Ms. Harris nearly all the time. That makes this an easy call."

Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo

Vice President Mike Pence, left, United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listen as President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd U.N. General Assembly, Sept. 25, 2018, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Pompeo, while not one of Trump's most vocal supporters, has also expressed support for the president-elect in the past. In an open letter with over 400 signatories, including Gold Star families and national security officials, Pompeo endorsed Trump for president.

"From a world at peace under President Trump, we are closer to a third world war than ever before under the Biden-Harris Administration," the letter, which was written in October, stated. "With multiple escalating wars around the world, an open border that allows terrorists to flood into the American homeland, and malign actors like China operating unabated, U.S. national security has been profoundly damaged by the failed policies of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden."

Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to members of the media next to US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley at U.N. headquarters, July 20, 2018, in New York City. (Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Haley and Pompeo for comment, but did not immediately hear back. 

Fox News Digital's Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

