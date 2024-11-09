Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

President-elect Trump to meet Biden in Oval Office Wednesday

The announcement comes as the pair work towards a transition of power following Trump's election win

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
close
Former Trump adviser reveals what Susie Wiles will bring to White House Video

Former Trump adviser reveals what Susie Wiles will bring to White House

Former Trump campaign senior adviser Steve Cortes weighs in on President-elect Trumps transition into the White House, potential cabinet picks and Trumps performance with Hispanic voters.

President-elect Trump is set to meet President Biden at the Oval Office on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Saturday.

The announcement comes as the pair work towards a transition of power which will conclude with Trump being sworn in as the 47th president on Jan. 20, 2025.

"At President Biden’s invitation, President Biden and President-elect Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Additional details to follow," Jean-Pierre announced in a short statement. 

President-elect Trump and President Biden

President-elect Trump is set to meet President Biden at the Oval Office on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Saturday. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images, left, Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg, right)

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.

More from Politics