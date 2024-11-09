President-elect Trump to meet Biden in Oval Office Wednesday

Former Trump campaign senior adviser Steve Cortes weighs in on President-elect Trumps transition into the White House, potential cabinet picks and Trumps performance with Hispanic voters.
President-elect Trump is set to meet President Biden at the Oval Office on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Saturday.
The announcement comes as the pair work towards a transition of power which will conclude with Trump being sworn in as the 47th president on Jan. 20, 2025.
"At President Biden’s invitation, President Biden and President-elect Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Additional details to follow," Jean-Pierre announced in a short statement.
President-elect Trump is set to meet President Biden at the Oval Office on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Saturday. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images, left, Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg, right)
