New York Democrat rips 'far left' for Trump victory: 'Ivory-towered nonsense'

A Democratic congressman from New York recently blamed progressives for President-elect Trump's victory this week, arguing that far-left causes actually disenchant certain voters.

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., claimed that his party has "alienated historic numbers" of minority voters in an X (former Twitter) post on Wednesday. Torres, a vocal supporter of Israel, pointed fingers at pro-Palestinian protests as one of the causes – as well as the movement to defend police.

"Donald Trump has no greater friend than the far left, which has managed to alienate historic numbers of Latinos, Blacks, Asians, and Jews from the Democratic Party with absurdities like 'Defund the Police' or ‘From the River to the Sea’ or ‘Latinx,’ Torres wrote.

"There is more to lose than there is to gain politically from pandering to a far left that is more representative of Twitter, Twitch, and TikTok than it is of the real world," the Democrat added. "The working class is not buying the ivory-towered nonsense that the far left is selling."

MONTAGE: LIBERAL MEDIA PUNDITS PREDICTED KAMALA HARRIS VICTORY

Torres' comments came in the aftermath of the initial 2024 election results, which found that Vice President Harris had less favorability among Latino and Hispanic voters than President Biden did in 2020.

According to a Fox News Voter Analysis, Biden garnered 63% of Latino support in 2020 while Harris only had 54% this year.

Another Fox News Voter Analysis found that support for Trump among Latino and Hispanic voters jumped from 35% in 2020 to 41% in 2024.

HARRIS WILL NOT SPEAK FROM HOWARD UNIVERSITY ON ELECTION NIGHT AS PLANNED

The shift came days after the Trump campaign was criticized for hosting comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at a high-profile Oct. 27 rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The comedian made an inflammatory joke about Puerto Rico being a "floating island of garbage," prompting an outcry.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , D-N.Y., attempted to use Hinchliffe's joke as an opportunity to sway the Latino community shortly after he uttered the remark.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That's just what they think about you," the congresswoman said during a Twitch stream. "It's what they think about anyone who makes less money than them. It's what they think about the people who serve them food in a restaurant. It's what they think about the people who, who fold their clothes in a store."