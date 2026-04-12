Trump orders a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz as tensions with Iran soar

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President Donald Trump said the U.S. Navy will begin a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and interdict vessels that have paid a toll to Iran, after U.S. peace talks with Tehran ended in a stalemate.

"Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz," Trump posted on Truth Social. "At some point, we will reach an ‘ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO IN, ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO OUT’ basis, but Iran has not allowed that to happen… THIS IS WORLD EXTORTION."

He said the U.S. would deny safe passage to vessels that paid the toll and begin clearing mines.

"I have also instructed our Navy to seek and interdict every vessel in international waters that has paid a toll to Iran," he wrote. "No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage… We will also begin destroying the mines… Any Iranian who fires at us… will be BLOWN TO HELL!"

WHY THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ MATTERS AS TRUMP ISSUES FRESH ULTIMATUM TO IRAN

Iran’s closure of the strait has triggered global economic turmoil, and reopening it was a key condition in U.S. efforts to reach a deal.

In a second post, Trump reiterated the demand: "They better begin… getting this INTERNATIONAL WATERWAY OPEN AND FAST!"

Trump’s warning raises the stakes in the narrow but vital waterway, a critical artery for global energy supplies.

The strait, which lies between Iran , Oman and the United Arab Emirates, is one of the world’s most critical energy choke points, carrying roughly 20 million barrels of oil a day along with about one-fifth of global liquefied natural gas.

The strait is also a vital artery for refined fuels, including products like jet fuel.

The latest threat builds on a pattern of deadlines Trump has imposed on Tehran over the strait. Here is a timeline of those demands:

March 21

In a Truth Social post, Trump declared that if Iran did not "FULLY OPEN" the strait within 48 hours, the United States would "obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!"

Ali Mousavi, Iran’s permanent representative to the International Maritime Organization, responded by saying that the Strait of Hormuz was "open to everyone" except Tehran's enemies. Meanwhile, other Iranian officials warned that attacks on energy infrastructure would amount to an attack on the Iranian people and would be met with retaliation.

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March 23

Two days later, Trump wrote in a Truth Social post that the U.S. had had "productive" conversations with Iran and that he had ordered the Pentagon to delay any strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days.

Iranian officials publicly denied that any talks were taking place.

March 26

Trump again extended his deadline — this time by 10 days, to April 6 at 8 p.m. Eastern — saying in a social media post that he was "pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction" at the Iranian government’s request.

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March 30

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post that "great progress" had been made in negotiations to end the conflict. At the same time, he warned that if a deal was not reached and the Strait of Hormuz was not "immediately" opened, the United States would destroy Iran’s power plants, oil wells, Kharg Island — the country’s main oil export hub — and "possibly all" desalination plants.

April 1

Trump said Iran requested a ceasefire, a claim Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson called "false and baseless," according to the state news agency IRIB.

In a social media post, Trump said the United States would consider a ceasefire only once the strait was "open, free and clear," adding: "Until then, we are blasting Iran into oblivion or, as they say, back to the Stone Ages!!!"

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April 4

Trump warned in a Truth Social post that "time is running out — 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them."

The post followed several conflicting statements in previous days, in which he alternately criticized allies for not acting to reopen the strait and suggested it would reopen on its own.

April 5

In a profanity-laced post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump wrote: "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran.

"There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F-----’ Strait, you crazy b-------, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."

"Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!" he wrote in a second post.

April 7

Two days later, Trump issued a fresh ultimatum to Iran, demanding that it allow all vessels to transit the Strait of Hormuz or face strikes on critical infrastructure. The warning came after weeks of escalating threats and missed deadlines.

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"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "We will find out tonight — one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the world," he added, referencing his 8 p.m. ET deadline for Iran to agree to a ceasefire and reopen the strait.

A ceasefire was called a few hours before the 8 p.m. deadline.