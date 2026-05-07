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Los Angeles

Karen Bass refuses to give 'yes or no' answer on whether noncitizens should vote in LA: 'It depends'

Republican challenger Spencer Pratt responded with a flat 'no' while Bass said the issue 'depends'

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
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LA mayor candidates split on noncitizen voting as Bass says 'it depends' Video

LA mayor candidates split on noncitizen voting as Bass says 'it depends'

LA mayoral candidates split on noncitizen voting, with one opposing it outright while Mayor Karen Bass and another candidate said it depends on the proposal. (NBC4 and Telemundo)

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Los Angeles mayoral candidates clashed Wednesday night when a simple yes-or-no question on whether noncitizens should be allowed to vote in local elections exposed a sharp divide.

During a debate hosted by NBC4 and Telemundo, moderator Enrique Chiabra pressed candidates for a yes-or-no answer. Democrat Mayor Karen Bass declined to do so, while Republican challenger Spencer Pratt responded flatly, "No."

Bass instead said, "It depends," adding, "It's not a yes or no."

The exchange comes as a Los Angeles city councilmember has renewed debate on the issue and is pushing to put the question before voters on the November ballot.

FORMER REALITY TV PERSONALITY SPENCER PRATT LASHES OUT AT LA MAYOR KAREN BASS OVER 'INSANE, PSYCHO' COMMENTS

karen bass and spencer pratt

Former reality television star Spencer Pratt is running against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to lead the second-largest city in the country. (Left (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images), Right (Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images))

While federal law bars noncitizens from voting in federal elections, some U.S. cities — including a few in California — allow limited forms of noncitizen voting in local races.

When explaining her answer, Bass said the term "noncitizens" can include legal residents.

"Well, first of all, when you say noncitizens, it doesn't mean they're here illegally. It doesn't mean they're undocumented. They can have green cards. They could be here perfectly legal," Bass said. "And there's a lot of states and cities that do that on very, very local elections. We have to see what the councilman is proposing."

SPENCER PRATT'S LA MAYORAL CAMPAIGN VIDEO DRAWS JOHN WICK COMPARISONS AS FANS RALLY BEHIND HIM

Hotels in Los Angeles California with city skyline in background

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said "it depends" when asked whether noncitizens should be allowed to vote in local elections. (Getty Images)

Councilwoman Nithya Raman, also a Democratic candidate, similarly avoided a direct answer.

"I would say again, it does depend," Raman said, noting that in some places noncitizen residents can vote in certain local elections, such as school board races.

Pratt, who was first to respond, reiterated his position with a one-word answer: "No."

Bass and Pratt are among 13 candidates running for mayor, with Pratt viewed as one of the leading challengers to the incumbent.

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Spencer Pratt wearing a blue suit visiting Fox & Friends studio in New York City

TV personality and Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt visits Fox & Friends at Fox News Channel Studios in New York City on Jan. 28, 2026. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

The primary is scheduled for June 2, with the general election set for Nov. 3.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Bass’ office, as well as the Pratt and Raman campaigns, for comment.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

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