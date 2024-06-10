WATCH: Trump rallygoers reveal who they want as vice president

Supporters of former President Trump attending his massive Las Vegas rally over the weekend revealed who they want to see share the Republican ticket alongside him in November.

Fox News Digital spoke to a number of attendees, whose answers were wide-ranging with even a few surprises thrown in.

"I'd say [Florida Sen.] Marco Rubio, and my reason is he's in line with all of our beliefs, he's in line with all Trump's beliefs," one supporter told Fox. "Marco Rubio is young, energetic, and we need somebody young, we need somebody in four years that can take over that has energy and youth and will keep the path that President Trump is going to line up for us."

Her husband agreed, while another rallygoer simply said, "I'd like to see [Arkansas Sen.] Tom Cotton."

Another supporter told Fox he wanted to see Trump select North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, citing his experience in business, which he said was something needed in America.

"I have my pick, and not many people agree with me, but I'd like to see Gen. Flynn," one man told Fox, referencing former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who briefly served under Trump at the start of his administration in 2017 and has been a staunch supporter since he first ran for president in 2016.

One man, who identified himself as a veteran, said he wanted Trump to pick Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who ran against him in the Republican presidential primaries.

"I think that would be a great deal. Trump is pro-military, and me being a veteran and Ron DeSantis being a veteran, I don't think you can get a better combo, in my opinion," he said as two of his fellow attendees agreed.

Another suggested former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley would be the best choice and called on her and Trump to "work together and get this country right back to where the country can be safe again."

"And be great," his fellow rallygoer added, while another suggested South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

One woman wouldn't name a preference as she declared the only thing that mattered was making sure Trump won.

Trump's campaign recently entered the next phase of the running mate search by requesting documents from several prospective contenders, including Rubio, Burgum and Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

Trump has suggested he will likely wait until July's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee to name his pick.