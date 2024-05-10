All in the family: 5 Trump kin to represent Florida at Republican National Convention

While former first son Barron Trump made headlines after reports indicated he was making his first foray into the public spotlight as a delegate to the Republican National Convention, late on Friday he declined to serve as a delegate. But tallies showed five more Trump family members will be in Milwaukee to cast votes for the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

Trump Organization executive vice presidents Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were also selected by the Republican Party of Florida as statewide "at-large" delegates to the convention. Some delegates are also chosen based on congressional district.

Trump Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, was also selected to be a member of the Florida delegation, as well as Tiffany Trump – the former president's only child with ex-wife Marla Maples. Michael Boulos, Tiffany Trump's husband, was also selected to be a member of the Florida delegation.

Barron Trump and Tiffany Trump have often stayed out of the public spotlight, while their father continues to battle multiple legal cases in New York, Atlanta, South Florida and Washington, D.C.

Much of the family has relocated from New York City to Florida in recent years, as the former president's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach is considered his primary residence following decades at his namesake Trump Tower in Manhattan.

When he made the move in 2019, Trump said he still "cherish[es]" New York, but lamented being "treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state."

"Few have been treated worse," Trump tweeted at the time, adding that treatment came despite his payments of millions of dollars in city, state and municipal taxes over the years.

According to the Trump Organization website, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are currently based out of Jupiter, Florida, a few towns north of Mar-a-Lago.

The former president has long crossed the 1,215-delegate threshold to become the Republican Party's presumptive nominee, amassing 2,037 delegates as of Friday.

While former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley suspended her presidential campaign March 6, she won about one-in-six votes in Pennsylvania's closed April 23 primary contest, and retains a total of 97 delegates.

Other candidates who earned delegates before suspending their campaigns are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis – with nine to his name – and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, with three.

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, the Republican Party of Florida said via chairman Evan Power it is "fortunate to have a great group of grassroots leaders, elected officials, and members of the Trump family working together as part of the Florida delegation to the 2024 Republican National Convention."

"The RPOF is ready for a great convention in Milwaukee, but more importantly, we are excited as we continue to lay the groundwork in Florida for success," Power added. "Mark my words, we are going to win, and we will win big in November."

Eric Trump will further serve as the Sunshine State delegation's chairman and Guilfoyle will be one of two commissioners on its platform committee.