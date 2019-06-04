Trump, Queen Elizabeth exchange gifts during state visit: Here's a look at the meaningful presents

On the first day of their trip to the U.K. Monday, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump took part in an official gift exchange with Queen Elizabeth, following the tradition of state visits.

Trump gave the queen a silver and silk poppy brooch from Tiffany & Co. in a custom wood White House jewelry box, The Hill reported. The poppy symbolizes remembrance for those who died in World War I, though the White House could have chosen the gift for the 75th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday, Town and Country reported.

PRESIDENT TRUMP URGES PM THERESA MAY TO ‘STICK AROUND’ FOR TRADE DEAL

Prince Philip received a personalized Air Force One jacket as well as a first-edition, signed copy of World War II aviator James Doolittle’s autobiography, “I Could Never Be So Lucky Again.” The gifts pointed to the fact that Prince Philip was a pilot and served in World War II, according to Town and Country.

According to the outlet, these official gift exchanges require consultation with the State Department. The first lady's spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told CNN Melania Trump was “very involved with the gift selection,” alongside the State Department.

The queen, meanwhile, gave Trump an abridged first edition of “The Second World War” by Winston Churchill and a three-piece pen set, according to The Hill. Trump has reportedly spoken about his appreciation of Churchill previously.

Melania Trump was given a silver box with a rose, thistle and shamrock image, similar to the ceiling of Buckingham Palace’s music room.

UK PRIME MINISTER MAY TO SERVE TRUMP GOURMET LUNCH AT TENSE TALKS

At their initial visit to the palace early Monday morning, the Trumps had a private lunch with the queen, later inspecting a collection of artifacts including an 18th-century map of New York, historic photos of golf at St. Andrews and books about birds and George Washington. He then participated in a wreath-laying at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey.

To finish the day, the pair dined with the queen and other members of the royal family at a lavish state banquet at Buckingham Palace. Notably absent, however, was the queen's husband, Prince Philip, who at 97 has retired from his royal duties.

DUCHESS CAMILLA PARKER BOWLES GOES VIRAL AFTER WINKING TO CAMERAS DURING TRUMP’S VISIT

Both Trump and the queen offered formal toasts ahead of the dinner.

“Visits by American presidents always remind us of the close and lasting relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States,” said Queen Elizabeth in her toast, before referencing the Allied mission on D-Day during World War II.

In his toast, Trump reaffirmed the close ties between London and Washington, noting the countries' joint effort in defeating Nazi Germany during World War II.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“The bond between our nations was sealed in that great crusade,” Trump said. “We reaffirm our common values that will continue well into the future.”

Trump is set to travel to Normandy later this week to commemorate 75 years after the Allied invasion of France.

Fox News’ Andrew O’Reilly contributed to this report.