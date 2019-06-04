President Trump urges PM Theresa May to 'stick around' for trade deal

Donald Trump today urged Theresa May to "stick around" as U.K. prime minister for longer so she can do a trade deal with the U.S.

The U.S. President held a breakfast meeting with senior leaders and Prime Minister Theresa May today where a post-Brexit trade deal was on the cards.

The President told the PM during today's round-table: "It's been an honor to work with you. I don't know what your timetable is, but... stick around, let's do this deal."

His suggestion caused a ripple of laughter at the table at St James' Palace this morning.

May is officially standing down as Tory leader on Friday morning and will be gone as PM within weeks.

The pair also held talks today in Downing Street with their significant others ahead of a press conference later - but Mrs May and President Trump didn't share a handshake outside No10.

