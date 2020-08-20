Trump Pennsylvania speech to attack Biden on trade, energy, immigration

President Trump is expected to scorch former Vice President Joe Biden's record during a speech in Pennsylvania on Thursday while touting his own administration's work on border security, taxes, and the economy.

The president is slated to deliver his speech Thursday afternoon just outside Biden’s birthplace in Scranton, Pa., and just hours before the former vice president is slated to formally accept the Democratic nomination for president.

TRUMP CALLS BIDEN A 'TROJAN HORSE FOR SOCIALISM'

A source familiar with the president’s speech told Fox News Thursday that Trump will say Biden left Scranton 70 years ago and spent the last half century "ripping off" residents and workers of Pennsylvania.

The source told Fox News that Trump will blast Biden’s policies, including his work on trade deals and what Trump calls his “soft” stance on China.

The president is also expected to raise the issue of the Green New Deal, which he is expected to say would devastate Pennsylvania — specifically the fracking industry.

The source also told Fox News that Trump will hit Biden on immigration and the border, and his stance on sanctuary cities, while touting the Trump administration’s record on taxes, the economy, and border security.

The source told Fox News that the president will also focus on his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., specifically how a potential Biden-Harris administration would be in favor of cutting police funding.

Meanwhile, Biden’s speech will come hours later from his Delaware hometown, concluding the dayslong virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention.

TRUMP FIRES BACK AT OBAMA, HARRIS CONVENTION ATTACKS

The events have featured prominent Democrats, like former President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and more — all of whom warned of four more years of Trump, and unequivocally threw their support behind Biden and Harris.

The speech is part of a campaign swing through the Midwest during the convention, with Trump beginning the week in Minneapolis and traveling to Wisconsin. He has also campaigned in Arizona.

Typically a presidential nominee lies low as the opposition party holds its nominating convention – but Trump has repeatedly proven that he’s not one to adhere to political traditions.

The president’s visits to key battleground states amid the DNC convention is just one layer of what Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel described as a “multi-pronged response” from Republicans.

Trump kicked off the week with a fiery speech in Oshkosh, Wis., blasting Biden as a "Trojan horse" for socialism.

"Joe Biden is the puppet of left-wing extremists trying to erase our borders, eliminate our police, indoctrinate our children, vilify our heroes, take away our energy," Trump said Monday.

The president, in prepared remarks exclusively obtained by Fox News ahead of his speech, was expected to call Biden the "most dangerous candidate to seek the office of the presidency in our lifetimes.”

But during the event, the president moved off script, slamming Biden and warning voters that "it will not be him running our country."

"We'll save our cities and our suburbs from the future of crime and chaos, corruption and economic collapse that puppet Joe Biden would unleash on America," Trump said. "This is a puppet. He won't do it intentionally...He just says, well, whatever they want, because he has no clue."

"No one will be safe in a Biden-run America," Trump said, adding that "Biden and Harris are pro-crime and anti-cop."

"There's no other way to say it," Trump said. "We're anti-crime and we are pro-cop all the way."