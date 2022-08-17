Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg plea deal would not include cooperation against Trump: sources

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The plea agreement that Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg is considering in the Manhattan District Attorney's investigation would not include cooperation with the government against former President Donald Trump or any members of the Trump family, two sources familiar with the potential deal told Fox News.

One of the sources told Fox News that "there’s absolutely no cooperation" against Trump or his family but said that Weisselberg would be expected to testify against the Trump Organization as an entity if he enters the plea agreement, which is expected to be formally entered this Thursday.

Weisselberg, 75, was charged with evading taxes by receiving perks that were not counted as income. He pleaded not guilty to 15 counts, including grand larceny last year, which, in the state of New York, is the unlawful taking of funds or property valued at $50,000 or more and is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

A separate source also told Fox News that Weisselberg is expected to plead guilty to all 15 charges in the indictment.

Weisselberg was accused of receiving compensation "unreported or misreported" to the tax authorities, namely benefits such as a company car and a company apartment in New York City.

Weisselberg is considering entering a plea deal that sources told Fox News would substantially reduce the potential sentence for the charge, ahead of trial set to begin in October.

A source familiar with the potential deal told Fox News that Weisselberg is expected to serve 100 days behind bars should he enter the plea. The source said that Weisselberg would not be sentenced or surrender until after the trial.

An attorney for Weisselberg declined to comment to Fox News.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office also declined to comment to Fox News.

Weisselberg was charged as part of then-Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s investigation into the Trump Organization, which began in 2019. Alvin Bragg is now serving as district attorney.

A court proceeding in the matter has been scheduled for Thursday.

Two Trump-related companies also pleaded not guilty to tax-related crimes as part of that investigation.

Another source familiar with the investigation told Fox News that one of the Trump corporations will go to trial this fall and is not taking a plea deal.

A New York State judge denied Weisselberg’s motion to dismiss his indictment last week.

The next hearing in the case against the Trump Organization is set for Sept. 12, with jury selection beginning Oct. 24.