Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

Trump Organization, CFO Weisselberg plead not guilty to tax charges

Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg surrendered to Manhattan District Attorney's office

By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan court after being charged with fraud and tax crimes Thursday.

Weisselberg surrendered with his attorney Mary Mulligan to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s office early Thursday. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The district attorney’s office, which has been conducting a lengthy investigation, first announced last week it was considering charges against not only Weisselberg but the Trump Organization. 

Check back on this developing story.

More from Politics