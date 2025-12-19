Expand / Collapse search
Trump orders ISIS strikes in Syria after Iowa National Guard soldiers killed

Several suspected terror sites were targeted across central Syria after two Iowa National Guard soldiers killed in attack

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano , Jennifer Griffin Fox News
Trump says US will retaliate against ISIS after soldiers killed Video

Trump says US will retaliate against ISIS after soldiers killed

President Donald Trump on Saturday said the U.S. will retaliate against ISIS after a lone gunman shot and killed two U.S. Army soldiers and an American interpreter in Syria. (Credit: Pool)

The U.S. conducted military strikes against the Islamic State in Syria on Friday, following on a promise by President Donald Trump to avenge the deaths of two Iowa National Guard soldiers killed in a terrorist attack in that country last week. 

American military forces struck more than 70 targets of suspected ISIS sites at several locations across the ancient city of Palmyra in central Syria as part of "Operation Hawkeye Storm," referring to Iowa, which is known as the Hawkeye State. 

"Earlier today, U.S. forces commenced OPERATION HAWKEYE STRIKE in Syria to eliminate ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites in direct response to the attack on U.S. forces that occurred on December 13th in Palmyra, Syria," War Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote on X.  

IOWA NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS IDENTIFIED AS VICTIMS IN DEADLY SYRIA ISIS ATTACK

Dignified transfer with Donald Trump saluting

Military forces reportedly conducted strikes in Syria on ISIS targets after President Donald Trump's vow of revenge on the terror group for the deaths of two U.S. soldiers in the country last week.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"This is not the beginning of a war — it is a declaration of vengeance," he added. "The United States of America, under President Trump’s leadership, will never hesitate and never relent to defend our people."

The secretary noted that anyone targeting Americans anywhere in the world will spend the rest of their days watching over their shoulder and will be targeted for death. 

Trump vowed revenge on the terror group after the soldiers — Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, of Des Moines, Iowa, and Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, 29, of Marshalltown, Iowa — and interpreter Ayad Mansoor Sakat of Michigan — were killed Saturday while conducting a key leader engagement, part of their mission in support of ongoing counter-ISIS/counter-terrorism operations in the region.

The gunman was killed by partner forces.

TRUMP ADDRESSES TRIO OF ATTACKS IN SYRIA, BROWN UNIVERSITY AND AUSTRALIA AT WHITE HOUSE CHRISTMAS EVENT  

A side by side of Sgt. William Howard and Sgt. Edgar Torres-Tovar.

Sgt. William Howard, left, and Sgt. Edgar Torres-Tovar, right, died Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 in Palmyra, Syria. (Iowa National Guard)

"Because of ISIS’s vicious killing of brave American Patriots in Syria, whose beautiful souls I welcomed home to American soil earlier this week in a very dignified ceremony, I am hereby announcing that the United States is inflicting very serious retaliation, just as I promised, on the murderous terrorists responsible," he wrote on Truth Social on Friday. 

He said U.S. forces were striking ISIS strongholds in Syria, "a place soaked in blood which has many problems, but one that has a bright future if ISIS can be eradicated." He added that the Syrian government was in support of Friday's strikes. 

Trump also reminded anyone wishing to harm Americans anywhere in the world of what awaits them. 

"All terrorists who are evil enough to attack Americans are hereby warned — YOU WILL BE HIT HARDER THAN YOU HAVE EVER BEEN HIT BEFORE IF YOU, IN ANY WAY, ATTACK OR THREATEN THE U.S.A," he wrote. 

ISIS Syria flag and Donald Trump split image

An ISIS member holding the ISIS Syria flag and U.S. President Donald Trump. (History/Universal Images Group via Getty Images; Daniel Heuer/AFP via Getty Images)

After the deadly Dec. 13 attack, the Syrian government helped carry out 10 partnered operations across Syria since Saturday that led to the death or detainment of more than two dozen ISIS-affiliated individuals, a senior U.S. official told Fox News. 

U.S. forces provided support during those raids, which led to the confiscation of electronics and individual interviews that led to the intelligence behind Friday's operation. 

A U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) review is ongoing regarding the exact ties of the gunman who had joined the Syrian Security Forces two months before and who was in the process of being removed for suspected jihadist ties.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

