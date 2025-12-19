Trump orders ISIS strikes in Syria after Iowa National Guard soldiers killed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. conducted military strikes against the Islamic State in Syria on Friday, following on a promise by President Donald Trump to avenge the deaths of two Iowa National Guard soldiers killed in a terrorist attack in that country last week.

American military forces struck more than 70 targets of suspected ISIS sites at several locations across the ancient city of Palmyra in central Syria as part of "Operation Hawkeye Storm," referring to Iowa, which is known as the Hawkeye State.

"Earlier today, U.S. forces commenced OPERATION HAWKEYE STRIKE in Syria to eliminate ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites in direct response to the attack on U.S. forces that occurred on December 13th in Palmyra, Syria," War Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote on X.

"This is not the beginning of a war — it is a declaration of vengeance," he added. "The United States of America, under President Trump’s leadership, will never hesitate and never relent to defend our people."

The secretary noted that anyone targeting Americans anywhere in the world will spend the rest of their days watching over their shoulder and will be targeted for death.

Trump vowed revenge on the terror group after the soldiers — Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, of Des Moines, Iowa, and Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, 29, of Marshalltown, Iowa — and interpreter Ayad Mansoor Sakat of Michigan — were killed Saturday while conducting a key leader engagement, part of their mission in support of ongoing counter-ISIS/counter-terrorism operations in the region.

The gunman was killed by partner forces.

"Because of ISIS’s vicious killing of brave American Patriots in Syria, whose beautiful souls I welcomed home to American soil earlier this week in a very dignified ceremony, I am hereby announcing that the United States is inflicting very serious retaliation, just as I promised, on the murderous terrorists responsible," he wrote on Truth Social on Friday.

He said U.S. forces were striking ISIS strongholds in Syria, "a place soaked in blood which has many problems, but one that has a bright future if ISIS can be eradicated." He added that the Syrian government was in support of Friday's strikes.

Trump also reminded anyone wishing to harm Americans anywhere in the world of what awaits them.

"All terrorists who are evil enough to attack Americans are hereby warned — YOU WILL BE HIT HARDER THAN YOU HAVE EVER BEEN HIT BEFORE IF YOU, IN ANY WAY, ATTACK OR THREATEN THE U.S.A," he wrote.

After the deadly Dec. 13 attack, the Syrian government helped carry out 10 partnered operations across Syria since Saturday that led to the death or detainment of more than two dozen ISIS-affiliated individuals, a senior U.S. official told Fox News.

U.S. forces provided support during those raids, which led to the confiscation of electronics and individual interviews that led to the intelligence behind Friday's operation.

A U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) review is ongoing regarding the exact ties of the gunman who had joined the Syrian Security Forces two months before and who was in the process of being removed for suspected jihadist ties.