Cuomo saying Trump needs an army to walk in NYC is 'dangerous': Charlie Hurt

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's comments about President Trump needing "an army" to return to New York City and walk the streets is "incendiary," Washington Times opinion editor and Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt said Thursday.

"That's very, very dangerous language and very, very incendiary, and at a time where you literally have people firebombing police stations and shooting police officers and attacking people for their politics across the country today, I don't think the governor of New York ought to be using that kind of language," Hurt told host Sandra Smith.

"That's a whole new level that we've not seen prior to this, and it could lead to only more mayhem and murder and looting and rioting," Hurt said. "I think it's very dangerous."

The back and forth between the Queens borough natives came after Trump threatened to pull federal funding from the Big Apple, in addition to Washington, D.C., Seattle and Portland, Ore., as part of an effort to target "anarchist jurisdictions."

“He can’t have enough bodyguards to walk through New York City,” Cuomo said. “Forget bodyguards, he'd better have an army if he thinks he’s going to walk down the streets in New York.

“He is persona non grata in New York City, and I think he knows that, and he'll never come back to New York, because New Yorkers will never forget how gratuitously mean he has been,” Cuomo added.

Cuomo reportedly later clarified he was not threatening the president but rather expressing how disliked he believes Trump is by New Yorkers, according to Politico.

Trump hit the Democrat governor back on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in a tweet, saying he "has the worst record on death and China Virus. 11,000 people died in Nursing Homes because of his incompetence!"

Hurt pointed out that attendees of Trump's acceptance speech at the White House were accosted by mobs, including Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and his wife, for their political views despite Paul being a criminal justice reform politician who authored the "Justice for Breonna Taylor" Act.

