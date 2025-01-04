Trump names latest White House staff picks as Jan. 20 inauguration approaches

President-elect Trump announced his latest staff picks on Saturday night, naming four additional people to serve in the White House in administrative and advisory capacities.

Trump, who takes office in less than three weeks, began by naming Stanley E. Woodward, Jr., to serve as an assistant to the president and a senior counselor.

Woodward co-founded a law firm called Brand Woodward Law, LP, where he "represented numerous high-profile clients in complex, high-stakes litigation, including multiple federal jury trials," according to Trump.

"Previously, he worked at a multinational law firm where his experience included the representation of multiple international corporations in defense of alleged violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act as well as serving as coordinating counsel to companies involved in nationwide federal litigation," the statement read.

Next, Trump said that Robert Gabriel, Jr., will work as an assistant to the president for policy.

"Mr. Gabriel has served President Donald J. Trump in various roles since his 2015 campaign for the world's most powerful office," the statement read. He started in Trump Tower as a Policy Advisor on Mr. Trump’s historic campaign."

"Mr. Gabriel served in the West Wing, for the entirety of the first Trump Administration, as Special Assistant to the President."

Nicholas F. Luna is slated to serve as assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for strategic implementation, the president-elect said. His role will involve scheduling and managing external White House communications.

Trump called Luna a "highly respected White House veteran and a Trump-Vance campaign warrior."

"He previously served in the White House as Presidential Trip Director, Personal Aide to the President, Assistant to the President, and Director of Oval Office Operations," Trump said. "Most recently, he served with great distinction as Director of Operations for Vice President-elect JD Vance."

Finally, Trump said that William "Beau" Harrison will serve as an assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for operations. The statement called him a "trusted aide to the President and First Family."

"During President Trump’s first term, Mr. Harrison served as the liaison between the operational elements of the Executive Office of the President and was charged with the coordination and execution of all presidential travel, including dozens of complex international visits," Trump's statement added. "He has participated in and led multiple U.S. delegations across the globe in countries, such as North Korea, Iraq, and Afghanistan, and played a critical role in planning each of the historic summits with DPRK Leader Kim Jong-Un."