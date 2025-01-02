Trump to headline 'victory rally' in nation's capital on eve of inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump plans to hold what is being called a "victory rally" the day before he is sworn in to a second term in the White House, according to a sign-up page on his inaugural website.

Trump will headline the event, which is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. EST on Jan. 19, the day before his inauguration, at the Capitol One Arena in downtown Washington, D.C.

The arena, home to professional hockey's Washington Capitals and professional basketball's Washington Wizards, has a capacity of roughly 20,000 people.

The rally would be the first organized by Trump and his team since his victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in November's presidential election.

However, Trump did speak in front of thousands of conservative activists at a rally hosted by Turning Point USA on Dec. 22 in Arizona.

According to the sign-up page on the inauguration website, those seeking to attend the rally can only register for up to two tickets on a first come, first served basis.

Word of the inauguration eve rally was first reported by CBS News.