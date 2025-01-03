New York judge sets Trump sentencing days before inauguration

New York-based trial attorney Rebecca Rose Woodland reacts to the charges against the Georgia school shooter and his father and also comments on a judge delaying sentencing in the N.Y. v. Trump case.
President-elect Trump's bid to toss his conviction in his New York criminal hush money case was denied on Friday.
New York Judge Juan Merchan rejected Trump's request to vacate the verdict in the case based on the Supreme Court's presidential immunity decision.
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. With early voting starting today in Georgia both Trump and Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris are campaigning in the Atlanta region this week as polls show a tight race. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Merchan noted that he is still reviewing the other motions filed by Trump to dismiss the case.
Sentencing will be January 10 at 9:30 a.m, with the president-elect having the option to appear in person or virtually.
