Trump names campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany as new White House press secretary

President Trump on Wednesday officially named his reelection campaign’s spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany as the next White House press secretary.

In a statement, the White House confirmed several new additions to the communications staff, just a day after Stephanie Grisham stepped down from her post as press secretary and returned to the first lady’s office as chief of staff and spokeswoman.

STEPHANIE GRISHAM STEPS DOWN AS WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY, KAYLEIGH MCENANY TAPPED FOR THE ROLE

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale touted McEnany, calling her a “first-class professional who will serve President Trump and the American people well.”

“She has been one of the strongest assets to the president’s reelection campaign with her keen mind, positive attitude, strong faith, and tireless work ethic,” Parscale said in a statement. “We don’t think of it as losing a team member, rather as having a trusted colleague called upon to fill a very important role.”

He added: “President Trump has made an excellent choice.”

Meanwhile, Alyssa Farah is joining the White House as director of strategic communications, leaving her current post as press secretary for the Department of Defense.

Mark Meadows, the new White House chief of staff, according to sources, had been looking to bring Farah back over to the White House. Farah formerly worked as press secretary for Vice President Pence, and prior to her work at the White House served as a press secretary for the House Freedom Caucus, which Meadows chaired.

The White House also announced Wednesday that Ben Williamson, who just came over to the White House with Meadows as a senior adviser, will work with McEnany and Farah as senior communications adviser. Williamson was Meadows’ communications director during his time on Capitol Hill.

A source familiar with the situation told Fox News that the move to replace Grisham began several weeks ago. The source told Fox News that Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner “was never impressed with her” in the role and did not think she was a good fit for the job.

MEADOWS BEGINS AS WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF

The source also told Fox News that when Meadows began his official duties, Kushner gave him the green light to bring in someone else to be press secretary.

Grisham’s return to the East Wing comes less than a year after she took over for Sarah Sanders as press secretary. McEnany will be Trump’s fourth White House press secretary in his first term.

In the first lady's office, Grisham will take over for Lindsay Reynolds, who resigned earlier this week. A source told Fox News that even while Grisham served as press secretary, she remained very close to the first lady. Before moving over to the West Wing, Grisham worked as the communications director for Melania Trump.

Grisham did not actually hold traditional press briefings in the job, communicating instead via interviews, statements and tweets. White House briefings, long stalled, have only returned in the form of the near-daily coronavirus task force briefings that Trump himself often leads.

Fox News' Matt Leach and John Roberts contributed to this report.