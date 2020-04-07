Stephanie Grisham steps down as White House press secretary, rejoins first lady’s office

Stephanie Grisham is stepping down as White House press secretary and rejoining the first lady’s office as chief of staff and spokeswoman.

“I am excited to welcome Stephanie back to the team in this new role,” first lady Melania Trump said in a statement Tuesday. “She has been a mainstay and true leader in the Administration from even before day one, and I know she will excel as Chief of Staff.”

MEADOWS RESIGNS FROM CONGRESS, STARTS AS WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF

The abrupt move comes less than a year after she took the job. Grisham previously worked as the communications director for Melania Trump before replacing Sarah Sanders as White House press secretary last summer.

Her departure, coming amid the coronavirus pandemic, creates an opening for what would be President Trump’s fourth press secretary before the end of his first term.

In the first lady's office, Grisham will take over for Lindsay Reynolds, who resigned earlier this week.

“I continue to be honored to serve both the President and First Lady in the Administration,” Grisham said. “My replacements will be announced in the coming days and I will stay in the West Wing to help with a smooth transition for as long as needed.”

Grisham did not actually hold traditional press briefings in the job, communicating instead via interviews, statements and tweets. White House briefings, long stalled, have only returned in the form of the near-daily coronavirus task force briefings that Trump himself often leads.

GRISHAM: TRUMP WANTS TO SEND 'MESSAGE OF HOPE' TO AMERICANS AMID CORONAVIRUS

Sources told Fox News Tuesday that several names are being floated to replace Grisham, including Trump campaign national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Alyssa Farah, who currently serves as press secretary for the Pentagon.

New White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, according to sources, is looking to bring Farah over to the White House. Farah formerly worked as press secretary for Vice President Pence, and prior to her work at the White House, served as a press secretary for the House Freedom Caucus, which Meadows chaired.

Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley has also been floated as a potential replacement for Grisham. Gidley was also considered last year to replace Sanders.

It is unclear, at this point, whether there are any other names being considered.

Fox News' Sally Persons, John Roberts and Kristin Fisher contributed to this report.