Trump mocks Bloomberg’s height by crouching behind podium at CPAC

President Trump on Saturday delighted supporters at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) by crouching behind a podium as he mocked billionaire Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg's performance at a recent debate.

“He didn’t know what hit him, he’s going: ‘Oh get me off this stage, get me off,'" he said, imitating Bloomberg, whom he has nicknamed “mini Mike” in reference to the presidential hopeful’s diminutive stature.

Trump then shrunk behind the podium, leading to sustained laughter and applause from the conservative audience.

“We hit a nerve there, huh?” he added as the laughs continued.

Trump has long mocked Bloomberg's height, and alleged that he stands on a box behind podiums when speaking -- something Bloomberg's team has denied.

Bloomberg had struggled at the debate this month in Las Vegas, where Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., ripped into him for treatment of women and his controversial policing practice of "stop and frisk" during his tenure as New York City’s mayor.

Trump apparently enjoyed Bloomberg’s performance, as the candidate spends record amounts of his own money ahead of Super Tuesday.

“We got mini Mike but I think he’s out of it,” Trump said earlier. “How’d you like to spend $700 million and end up with nothing? Mini Mike. I know him well, that was probably the worst debate performance in the history of presidential debates.” Trump went on to muse about the fellow New Yorker’s chances going forward, but predicting it won’t work out for him.

“But he’s going to keep spending the money, I hear his ads stop on Tuesday,” he said. “It just shows you can’t buy an election, there’s a point at which people say ‘you gotta bring the goods a little bit too, you gotta bring the goods.’”