Trump heads to Scotland, continues ironing out trade deals after notching six months back in office

President Donald Trump has been back in the Oval Office for a full six months as of Sunday, and is expected to keep a busy pace as he heads into his 27th week as commander-in-chief.

"Wow, time flies! Today is that Sixth Month Anniversary of my Second Term. Importantly, it’s being hailed as one of the most consequential periods of any President," Trump wrote on social media on Sunday. "In other words, we got a lot of good and great things done, including ending numerous wars of Countries not related to us other than through Trade and/or, in certain cases, friendship," he added on TRUTH Social. "Six months is not a long time to have totally revived a major Country."

"One year ago our Country was DEAD, with almost no hope of revival. Today the USA is the ‘hottest’ and most respected Country anywhere in the World. Happy Anniversary!!!"

Trump travels to Scotland

Ahead of Trump's highly-anticipated trip to London in September, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that the president will travel to Scotland on Friday to visit Turnberry and Aberdeen, which are homes to Trump golf courses.

He will also meet again with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to continue ironing out the U.S.-UK trade deal.

"During the visit, President Trump will meet again with Prime Minister Starmer to refine the great trade deal that was brokered between the United States and the United Kingdom," Leavitt said during a Thursday press briefing.

"The president and the first lady will travel to the United Kingdom for an official state visit from September 17 to September 19 later this fall. This will mark a truly unprecedented second state visit for President Trump and he is honored and looking forward to meeting with His Majesty the King at Windsor Castle," Leavitt added, previewing the president's highly-anticipated trip to London.

The UK's monarch typically does not invite a U.S. president for a second state visit if they are re-elected to office, opting for more intimate meetings such as tea or lunch, making Trump's second state visit unprecedented.

Scotland holds a special place in Trump's life, as his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, was born and raised in Scotland before moving to Queens, New York.

The Trump Organization purchased the historic golf resort and hotel at Turnberry in 2014, and the Aberdeen golf club in 2012, which is set to open new course next month.

Trump traveled to the same golf courses in July 2018 under his first administration.

Tariff negotiations continue

A 90-day pause on tariffs was set to end July 9, after Trump first announced reciprocal tariffs on foreign nations in April. The administration announced earlier this month that foreign nations now face an Aug. 1 deadline or face higher tariffs.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told the media on Sunday that the next two weeks will showcase Trump delivering on his vow to roll out trade deals favorable to the U.S. economy.

"The next two weeks are going to be weeks for the record books. President Trump is going to deliver for the American people," Lutnick said on CBS' "Face the Nation."

"They're going to love the deals that President Trump and I are doing. I mean, they're just going to love them. You know, the president figured out the right answer, and sent letters to these countries, said this is going to fix the trade deficit. This will go a long way to fixing the trade deficit, and that's gotten these countries to the table and they're going to open their markets or they're going to pay the tariff. And if they open their markets, the opportunity for Americans to export, to grow the business, farmers, ranchers, fishermen, this is going to be…" he continued before remarking the next two weeks would be ones "for the record books."

Epstein grand jury testimony release

Trump directed Attorney General Pam Bondi last week to release grand jury transcripts in the case of Jeffrey Epstein after a memo released earlier this month concluded that there is "no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals, " or kept a "client list" of such individuals after years of Trump surrogates vowing to reveal the Epstein's alleged secrets.

Longtime conservatives and supporters of Trump subsequently slammed the memo, and sounded off on social media that Epstein won't "go away."

"Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Testimony, subject to Court approval," Trump wrote on Truth Social late Thursday last week. "This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!"

It is unclear if Bondi could convince a judge to release the grand jury testimony, but the Department of Justice reported on Friday that it formally moved to unseal long-secret grand jury transcripts.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche submitted the motion in Manhattan federal court, urging a judge to release the transcripts from Epstein’s 2019 grand jury proceedings and those from the prosecution of Epstein’s convicted associate, Ghislaine Maxwell , as part of a new transparency push by the department.

Epstein was a notorious predator who pleaded guilty to procuring underage girls for prostitution in 2008, before he was arrested in 2019 on new federal charges of sex trafficking minors and conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors. He was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 of suicide, according to Trump officials.

Fox News Digital's Bradford Betz and Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.