UK to roll out red carpet in ‘unprecedented’ second Trump visit hosted by King Charles

President will meet with British PM Keir Starmer during separate Scotland trip to his golf resort this month

Caitlin McFall By Caitlin McFall Fox News
Published
In an unprecedented announcement on Sunday, the British royal family said its September invitation to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump has been accepted.

The meeting will mark the first time a U.S. president has been invited to the United Kingdom for a second state visit – a move that signifies the value London is placing on the U.S.-U.K. partnership amid escalated security concerns. 

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will also meet with Trump in Scotland during his previously planned "private" visit to his Aberdeenshire-based golf resort later this month, reports first confirmed last week.

Trump to meet with King Charles in second state visit.

From left to right, then-Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the D-Day 75 National Commemorative Event to mark the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings at Southsea Common on June 5, 2019 in Portsmouth, England. ( Karwai Tang/WireImage)

TRUMP SAYS US WILL SEND PATRIOT MISSILES TO UKRAINE, ADDS THAT PUTIN 'TALKS NICE AND THEN HE BOMBS EVERYBODY'

While the Trump-Starmer meeting is still significant, it is not an official state visit that is accompanied by ceremonial events, and King Charles III is not expected to meet with the president during the July meeting.

It is not uncommon for U.S. presidents to make the trip to the U.K. multiple times throughout their presidency. Both of Trump’s two-term predecessors, Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, visited Britain multiple times, though both were issued just one state visit. 

The reason for the visit – which will take place from Sept. 17-19 at Windsor Castle as Buckingham Palace continues to undergo massive renovations – has not been explicitly revealed and could be because Trump’s previous invitation was issued under the King Charles III’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, prior to his accession to the throne.

President Donald Trump speaks to Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a NATO summit at the Hague.

President Donald Trump, right, speaks to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the start of a plenary session at the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, on June 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

TRUMP'S WHIRLWIND WEEK AHEAD TO INCLUDE 'MAJOR' ANNOUNCEMENT ON RUSSIA AND MORE TOP HEADLINES

However, it also comes amid escalated security concerns as Russia continues to pummel Ukraine, and European nations remain steadfast in their concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war ambitions extend beyond Kyiv. 

"The unprecedented nature of a second state visit for President Trump reflects the reality that global turbulence means it is natural for the U.K. to want to keep its friends close," Alan Mendoza, executive director of the Henry Jackson Society, an international affairs think tank based in London, told Fox News Digital. "In an ever-changing security environment, the one constant we know will act to underpin our way of life is the transatlantic alliance."

Trump receives letter from King Charles III

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, hands an invitation from King Charles III to President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Carl Court/Pool via AP)

"Extending this invitation therefore shows that the U.K. is serious about its own commitment to our enduring relationship, but also reminds the U.S. that we have always been an indispensable partner in its global leadership," he added. 

Since Trump re-entered office, the U.K. has worked to maintain its strong ties with Washington despite some geopolitically challenging moves by Trump that have strained other international relations. 

Fox News Digital could not immediately reach Buckingham Palace for comment.

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.