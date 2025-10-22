Trump meets NATO’s Rutte as Ukraine peace talks take center stage after Zelenskyy visit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is slated to meet with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte Wednesday — days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the White House.

NATO announced Tuesday that Rutte would visit Washington Wednesday, but the organization did not provide any additional details regarding the nature of the trip. However, it comes as Trump has said he wants to direct his focus on ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, following the ceasefire deal in the Middle East.

Rutte said that Wednesday's White House visit aims to build on the momentum after securing the peace agreement in the Middle East.

"I was texting with the president after an enormous success in Gaza, and we said, ‘Hey, let’s have a meeting in Washington to discuss how we now can deliver his vision of peace in Ukraine,’" Rutte told reporters on Capitol Hill Wednesday after meeting with lawmakers, according to The New York Times.

TRUMP HITS BACK CEASEFIRE NOT NECESSARY FOR PEACE DURING HIGH-STAKES MEETING WITH ZELENSKYY

"I have total confidence in President Trump. He’s the only one who can get this done," Rutte said.

Rutte has visited the White House on several occasions during Trump’s second term, including in July and also in August after Trump’s Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. NATO has backed Ukraine since Russia first invaded, and has provided Kyiv with military equipment and other assistance since 2022.

In August, Rutte and other European leaders joined Zelenskyy in an effort to advance peace talks to end the war in Ukraine. At the time, Trump said that European nations would shoulder the bulk of the burden by providing Ukraine with security guarantees in an attempt to deter future aggression from Russia.

As part of these security guarantees, Ukraine has sought to become a member of NATO during the peace negotiations. However, Trump has routinely ruled that out as a possibility.

Meanwhile, Russia's list of demands has historically included prohibiting Ukraine from ever joining NATO, and concessions on some land that previously belonged to Kyiv.

Additionally, Rutte’s meeting comes as Trump appeared to throw cold water on any hopes that the U.S. would arm Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, like Trump had said he was considering doing days ahead of Zelenskyy’s visit.

"I would much rather have them not need Tomahawks," Trump told reporters Friday. "I would much rather have the war be over to be honest, because we're in it to get the war over."

ZELENSKYY OUTLINES PEACE DEMANDS BEFORE HIGH-STAKES WHITE HOUSE MEETING WITH TRUMP

Additionally, Trump changed his tune on whether Ukraine would need to cede territory it had lost to Russia as part of a peace deal. Although Trump altered his position in September and said that Ukraine could secure back its lost territory, Trump reverted to his previously held position on the matter.

"They can negotiate something later on down the line," Trump told reporters Sunday. "But I said cut and stop at the battle line. Go home. Stop fighting, stop killing people."

The change in tone came after Trump spoke with Putin Thursday and the two were originally slated to meet this month in Budapest. However, plans for the meeting were scrapped after Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

FLASHBACK: WHAT HAPPENED THE PREVIOUS TIME ZELENSKYY MET WITH TRUMP IN THE OVAL OFFICE

"Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Lavrov had a productive call," a senior official said in a statement Tuesday to Fox News. "Therefore an additional in-person meeting between the Secretary and Foreign Minister is not necessary and there are no plans for President Trump to meet with President Putin in the near future."

Meanwhile, Trump recently has cast doubt on whether Ukraine can defeat Russia.

"They could still win it. I don’t think they will, but they could still win it," Trump told reporters Monday.

Fox News’ Gillian Turner and The Associated Press contributed to this report.