Zelenskyy outlines peace demands before high-stakes White House meeting with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday outlined firm conditions for a "real peace" ahead of a high-stakes meeting with President Donald Trump on Monday.

Zelenskyy posted to X following his call with Trump and then with European leaders, after Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Alaska to try and bring about an end to the 3 ½ year war.

"The positions are clear. A real peace must be achieved, one that will be lasting, not just another pause between Russian invasions," Zelenskyy wrote.

"Killings must stop as soon as possible, the fire must cease both on the battlefield and in the sky, as well as against our port infrastructure. All Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians must be released and the children abducted by Russia must be returned."

Zelenskyy wrote that thousands of Ukrainians remain in captivity and must all be released, while adding that pressure on Russia must be maintained while the "aggression and occupation continue."

In a follow-up post, Zelenskyy warned of Russian "treachery" that could lead to attacks in order to gain leverage amid ongoing negotiations.

"Based on the political and diplomatic situation around Ukraine, and knowing Russia’s treachery, we anticipate that in the coming days the Russian army may try to increase pressure and strikes against Ukrainian positions in order to create more favorable political circumstances for talks with global actors," he wrote.

Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Trump in the White House on Monday as the three nations try and bring an end to the bloodshed.

Trump wrote on Truth Social following the Putin meeting that he felt a peace agreement, rather than a ceasefire, was ultimately the best way to solve the war. Trump had been calling for a ceasefire ahead of his meeting with Putin.

"It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up," Trump wrote.

He said if Monday's meeting with Zelenskyy also goes well, a meeting will be scheduled with Putin and "potentially, millions of people’s lives will be saved."

Zelenskyy’s visit will mark his first return to the Oval Office since February, when Trump berated him publicly for being "disrespectful" during a remarkable press briefing, which led to the collapse of a U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal.

Though a peace agreement was not decided upon during the meeting on Friday, Trump described it as a successful meeting with "a lot of progress" made. Putin expressed similar sentiments, adding the summit was a "constructive atmosphere of mutual respect."

After his meeting with Putin, Trump also spoke to European leaders, who said they back Trump’s peace push but insist Ukraine must have "ironclad" security guarantees to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The European leaders did not address whether a peace deal was preferable to a ceasefire.

"It will be up to Ukraine to make decisions on its territory. International borders must not be changed by force," a statement signed by various leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"No limitations should be placed on Ukraine’s armed forces or on its cooperation with third countries. Russia cannot have a veto against Ukraine‘s pathway to EU and NATO."

During an interview with Fox News before returning to Washington, Trump insisted the onus going forward might be on Zelenskyy "to get it done," but said there would also be some involvement from European nations.

