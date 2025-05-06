Trump meets with freed Russian American who was detained abroad for over a year

Russian American Ksenia Karelina, who was released last month after being detained in Russia for more than a year, met with President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.

"It's a great honor," the president said as he shook Karelina's hand.

Karelina's release from Russia last month was part of a prisoner swap, reports note.

"President Trump was proud to welcome home Ksenia Karelina, who spent 15 months in Russian captivity. He has secured the release of nearly 50 Americans detained abroad because America is strong again under his leadership," White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted in a post on X that the Trump administration is dedicated to securing the release of all Americans being detained in foreign countries.

"Honored to join @POTUS at the @WhiteHouse today to welcome Ksenia Karelina. The Trump Administration is committed to bringing home every single American who is wrongfully detained around the world," Rubio noted in a tweet on Monday.

Karelina's boyfriend Chris van Heerden, who reports have also referred to as her fiancé, was also present at the meeting.

"Today was an unreal moment meeting and shaking hands with the 45th & 47th Presidents of the United States @potus in the Oval Office of the White House. Words cannot express how proud I am of Ksenia," van Heerden noted in a post on X, adding, "NEVER NEVER NEVER GIVE UP."

Last month van Heerden tweeted the link to a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Karelina – so far a bit more than $12,000 has been donated.