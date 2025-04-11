Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Trump's First 100 Days

Russian American ballerina Ksenia Karelina has message for Trump after release from Russia

President Donald Trump says he is ‘glad to have’ Karelina back home

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Moscow releases Russian-American ballerina in prisoner swap, Secretary Rubio confirms Video

Moscow releases Russian-American ballerina in prisoner swap, Secretary Rubio confirms

Fox News' Alex Hogan reports the latest on Ksenia Karelina's release after being wrongfully detained in Moscow for more than one year. 

Russian American ballerina Ksenia Karelina said in a video she was "so grateful" to President Donald Trump after landing on American soil following a prisoner swap with Russia. 

Trump shared the video Friday morning on his Truth Social account, writing "Glad to have you back home." 

"Mr. Trump, I’m so, so grateful for you to bring me home and for [the] American government. And I never felt more blessed to be American and I’m so, so happy to get home. Thank you," Karelina said to a camera after landing late Thursday night at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. 

Karelina shared a long embrace with her fiancé, boxer Chris Van Deerden, after stepping off the plane. She has been offered Post Isolation Support Activities, which is a reacclimation program for wrongful detainees, a U.S. official said. 

RUSSIAN-AMERICAN BALLERINA KSENIA KARELINA RELEASED IN PRISONER SWAP WITH MOSCOW 

Ksenia Karelina arrives back in U.S.

Ksenia Karelina walks with her fiancé, professional boxer Chris van Heerden, as she arrives on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. (AP/Alex Brandon)

Moscow released Karelina on Thursday in exchange for German Russian citizen Arthur Petrov, who was arrested in 2023 in Cyprus at the request of the U.S. on charges of exporting sensitive microelectronics, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

"American Ksenia Karelina is on a plane back home to the United States. She was wrongfully detained by Russia for over a year and President Trump secured her release. POTUS will continue to work for the release of ALL Americans," Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on X. 

US RELEASING RUSSIAN PRISONER ALEXANDER VINNIK IN MARC FOGEL EXCHANGE, OFFICIAL SAYS 

Ksenia Karelina hugs fiance at Joint Base Andrews

Ksenia Karelina arrived at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland late Thursday, April 10, 2025 following her release from detention in Russia. (AP/Alex Brandon)

Karelina was sentenced to 12 years in a Russian penal colony after pleading guilty to treason for donating $51.80 to a Ukrainian charity in early 2024. She was initially detained for "petty hooliganism" while visiting family in Russia that year. 

Russian authorities claimed that Karelina, who lived in Los Angeles, raised money for the Ukrainian army and took part in "public actions" that supported Ukraine while in the U.S.  

Karelina was left out of a massive August 2024 prisoner swap that resulted in the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan and Alsu Kurmasheva from Russia. 

Ksenia Karelina released in US-Russia prisoner swap

Ksenia Karelina thanked President Donald Trump in a video he posted to his Truth Social account on Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP/Alex Brandon)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

She is the latest American prisoner detained in another country to be freed under Trump's administration. In February, Trump brought American history teacher Marc Fogel, who had been detained in Russia since 2021, back to the U.S. 

Fox News’ Lauralee Guidry, Elizabeth Pritchett and Alex Hogan contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.