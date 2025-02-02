Expand / Collapse search
Trump defends tariffs, accuses Canada of being 'very abusive of the United States': video

Trump announced his tariffs against China, Canada and Mexico yesterday

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published | Updated
Trump discusses recent tariffs with reporters at Joint Base Andrews Video

Trump discusses recent tariffs with reporters at Joint Base Andrews

Trump talked about his recent tariffs on Canadian, Chinese and Mexican imports during a gaggle with reporters, and accused China of "running the Panama Canal."

President Donald Trump defended his recent tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China while speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday night.

The tariffs, which were authorized in an executive order on Saturday, will go into effect Tuesday. Under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a 25% additional tariff will be levied on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% tariff on imports from China.

During his exchange with reporters, Trump accused Canada of being "abusive" towards the U.S.

"Canada has been very abusive of the United States for many years. They don't allow our banks," Trump claimed. "And you know that Canada does not allow banks to go in, if you think about it. That's pretty amazing if we have a U.S. bank. They don't allow them to go in."

Trump White House

President Donald Trump said Canada has not been fair to the United States. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"Canada has been very tough for oil on energy. They don't allow our farm products in, essentially. They don't allow a lot of things in. And we allow everything to come in as being a one way street. 

Trump also said that the U.S. subsidizes Canada "by the tune of about $200 billion a year."

"And for what? What do we get out of it? We don't get anything out of it. I love the people of Canada. I disagree with the leadership of Canada and something is going to happen there."

