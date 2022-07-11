Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

Trump knocks Biden as ‘one of the oldest 79s in History’ - touts that ‘life begins at 80’

Trump would be 78 years old on Election Day 2024 and if he runs and wins, 82 at the end of a second term

Paul Steinhauser
Paul Steinhauser
Seventy-six-year-old former President Donald Trump says that "life begins at 80."

With a slew of stories in recent weeks regarding 79-year-old President Biden’s age and whether he should run for reelection in 2024, Trump took to social media to try and dismiss questions about his own age, while once again questioning Biden’s fitness.

"President Biden is one of the oldest 79s in History, but by and of itself, he is not an old man," Trump wrote Sunday on Truth Social, his start-up social media platform. 

Taking aim at his successor, Trump charged that "there are many people in their 80s, and even 90s, that are as good and sharp as ever. Biden is not one of them, but it has little to do with his age. In actuality, life begins at 80!"

Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on May 18, 2021 in New York City. ____ WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 23: President Joe Biden speaks on the economy during an event at the South Court Auditorium at Eisenhower Executive Office Building on November 23, 2021 in Washington, DC 

Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on May 18, 2021 in New York City. ____ WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 23: President Joe Biden speaks on the economy during an event at the South Court Auditorium at Eisenhower Executive Office Building on November 23, 2021 in Washington, DC  (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images  |   Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Biden made history in 2020 with his defeat of Trump, when he became the oldest person ever elected president. If he campaigns for re-election in 2024 and wins, Biden would be 82 at his second inaugural and 86 at the end of his second term.

Trump, who repeatedly flirts with making another White House run in 2024, would be 78 on Election Day 2024, and if he runs and wins, he would be 82 at the end of a second term as president.

Then-President Donald Trump answers a question as then-Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden listens during the final presidential debate at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., October 22, 2020.  

Then-President Donald Trump answers a question as then-Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden listens during the final presidential debate at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., October 22, 2020.   (Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS)

Trump’s social media posting came a couple hours before the release of a new national poll that raised more questions about Biden’s age.

Nearly two-thirds of Democrats surveyed in a Siena College poll for the New York Times said they’d prefer someone other than the president as their party’s standard-bearer in the 2024 election. And a third of those who said they wanted a different presidential nominee pointed to Biden’s age as their main concern.

But the survey did indicate Biden edging Trump 44%-41% in a hypothetical 2024 presidential election rematch.

