Trump says keeping FBI in DC will be 'centerpiece of my plan' rebuilding capital city

Former President Donald Trump said this week that keeping the Federal Bureau of Intelligence in Washington D.C. would be a major decision in his second term.

The federal government under President Biden has proposed splitting the FBI between D.C. and a new site to be constructed in Greenbelt, Maryland.

"The new FBI building should be built in Washington, D.C., not Maryland, and be the centerpiece of my plan to totally renovate and rebuild our capital city into the most beautiful and safest anywhere in the world," Trump wrote on Tuesday via Truth Social. The original post was written in all caps.

Trump said that centralizing the bureau in the nation's capital near the Department of Justice headquarters facilitates more effective collaboration between the two.

Additionally, Trump asserted that FBI presence in Washington D.C. can curb crime in the city, which has skyrocketed in recent years due to lax enforcement and under-equipped police.

"The FBI must be in walking distance of the DOJ building in that the DOJ and the FBI have to work closely together," Trump said. "A two minute walk to a meeting is far better than a traffic-laden two-hour drive to Greenbelt, Maryland. Likewise, having the FBI in D.C. is important for ending violent crime, which I will do, quickly!!!"

Trump has consistently accused the FBI and DOJ of working against him behind the scenes as he runs for a second term in the White House.

The former president is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying New York business records in an unprecedented trial in Manhattan.

The former president has pleaded not guilty to all charges in the case, while slamming the trial as a "scam" promoted by the Biden administration ahead of the 2024 election.

On Tuesday night, he accused the DOJ of coordinating with the White House to snare him in court.

"This Witch Hunt is FALSE ANCIENT HISTORY that was fully adjudicated by the Voters in the 2016 Presidential Election. It only has to do with Election Interference, and trying to help Crooked Joe Biden get elected because he can’t do it by himself. It is a vicious attack by the Soros backed D.A., Alvin Bragg, in strict coordination with the D.O.J. and the White House, on Biden’s Political Opponent, ME. IT IS ILLEGAL, UNCONSTITUTIONAL, AND STRICTLY THIRD WORLD COUNTRY!"

Amid court proceedings, which entered their fourth week Monday, Trump has repeatedly complained that the trial has not only taken him off the campaign trail, but also away from his family.

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.