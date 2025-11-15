Trump issues fresh pardons for Jan 6 defendants, including woman accused of threatening FBI on social media

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump has granted fresh pardons to two Jan. 6 defendants facing charges on other issues.

Suzanne Kaye, a Jan. 6 defendant, was also sentenced to 18 months in prison for allegedly threatening to shoot FBI agents in social media posts.

The Biden administration's Department of Justice stated that on Jan. 31, 2021, the day before Kaye was set to meet with FBI agents regarding a tip that she was at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, she posted videos on social media in which she said she would "shoot" FBI agents if they came to her house. The FBI learned of Kaye's social media posts on Feb. 8, 2021, and arrested Kaye at her Florida home on Feb. 17, 2021.

A White House official told Fox News Digital that Kaye is prone to stress-induced seizures and suffered one while the jury read its verdict in 2023. The official said that the case was one of disfavored political speech, which is protected under the First Amendment.

U.S. Special Attorney Ed Martin posted about the pardon on Saturday, thanking Trump in a post on X.

"The Biden DOJ targeted Suzanne Kaye for social media posts — and she was sentenced to 18 months in federal lock up. President Trump is unwinding the damage done by Biden’s DOJ weaponization, so the healing can begin," Martin wrote.

Jan. 6 defendant Daniel Wilson remained incarcerated after Trump pardoned convicted rioters because he pleaded guilty to firearms charges. A White House official told Fox News Digital that the president made the decision to grant Wilson an additional pardon because the firearms were discovered during a search of Wilson's home related to the Capitol riot.

Despite being included in the sweeping pardon granted to Jan. 6 defendants by Trump on Jan. 20, 2025, Wilson remained incarcerated due to the firearms charge and was set to be released in 2028. Prior to his sentencing on Jan. 6-related charges, for which he received five years in prison, Wilson pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of an unregistered firearm.

While the Trump administration Justice Department initially said that the firearm charge should not count under the Jan. 6 pardon, it later reversed course, citing "further clarity," without going into details about what caused the shift.

In his original pardon, Trump declared that pursuant to his authority under Article II, Section 2, of the U.S. Constitution, he was commuting the sentences of those "convicted of offenses related to events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021." That pardon included Wilson's Jan. 6 charges, but not the firearms-related ones.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee involved in Wilson's case, rejected the expanded definition of what exactly Trump was pardoning, saying it stretched the bounds of the order too far. In her opinion, Friedrich criticized the use of the phrase "related to" from Trump's original pardon to expand its meaning.

"The surrounding text of the pardon makes clear that 'related to' denotes a specific factual relationship between the conduct underlying a given offense and what took place at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021," Friedrich wrote in her opinion.

An appeals court later supported her objections, saying that Wilson had to remain behind bars during the appeal process.

Wilson previously identified himself as a member of the Oath Keepers and the Gray Ghost Partisan Rangers militia, according to Politico.

"Dan Wilson is a good man. After more than 7 months of unjustified imprisonment, he is relieved to be home with his loved ones," Wilson's attorneys, George Pallas and Carol Stewart, told Politico in a statement. "This act of mercy not only restores his freedom but also shines a light on the overreach that has divided this nation."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Justice Department and Wilson's legal team for comment.