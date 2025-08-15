Schumer claims Trump admin withholding Epstein files, threatens to sue

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is threatening to sue the Trump administration if they don’t release the Epstein files.

Late last month, Schumer and every Senate Democrat on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee invoked an arcane, nearly century-old law to compel the Trump administration to release information on Jeffrey Epstein.

DEMOCRATS ARE HAMMERING REPUBLICANS ON EPSTEIN, BUT ONE SENATOR BRUSHED OFF THE ISSUE YEARS AGO

The move came as Epstein drama had already paralyzed the House, and as Democrats in the upper chamber began to ramp up their messaging against President Donald Trump for his handling of the issue.

And Friday was the deadline for the Justice Department and White House to comply, and so far, the documents have not been given to Schumer and Senate Democrats.

"They’re now breaking the law to hide the files," Schumer said on X. "[Senate Majority Leader John Thune] must appoint a lawyer to defend the Senate in Court and get the files."

"If he chooses complicity — we’ll take them to court ourselves."

'LOUDER BY THE HOUR': SENATE GOP WANTS THE EPSTEIN DRAMA TO END, BUT DEMOCRATS AREN'T LETTING IT GO

The Justice Department declined to comment on the matter. Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and Thune’s office for comment.

However, a senior GOP aide noted to Fox News Digital that it's not entirely up to the South Dakota Republican to appoint legal counsel to represent the Senate. Instead, that falls onto the Senate Joint Leadership Group, which includes Thune, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and the president pro-tempore of the Senate, Schumer, and the chairs and ranking members of the Senate Judiciary and, in this case, the Homeland Security committees.

That committee would have to approve legal counsel on a two-thirds vote. Or, the Senate could vote on a resolution to grant legal counsel, which also requires two-thirds of lawmakers to advance.

Last month, Democrats invoked the "rule of five," a 1928 law that requires government agencies to hand over information if any five lawmakers on a Senate or House committee with jurisdiction over the information make a request. Typically, it’s viewed as a tool of the minority party to exert oversight powers.

SCHUMER SAYS CENTURY-OLD LAW FORCES TRUMP DOJ, FBI TO RELEASE JEFFREY EPSTEIN FILES BY AUGUST DEADLINE

In a letter sent to the White House and the DOJ, Schumer and Democrats on the Senate Homeland Security panel charged that it was "essential that the Trump Administration provide full transparency," in releasing the files related to the late pedophile.

"We call on you to fulfill those promises of transparency," they wrote.

Democrats’ request included all documents, files, evidence and other materials that DOJ had related to the case of U.S. v. Jeffrey Epstein, along with any records related to Epstein and his clients.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, whether the law is enforceable in court remains to be seen, given that it has seldom been used since its inception.

The last attempt came in 2017, when Democrats tried to force the release of documents surrounding the lease of the Old Post Office building in the District, which became one of Trump’s hotels.