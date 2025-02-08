Trump directs Secret Service to give him ‘every bit of information’ about his attempted assassins: report

President Donald Trump said he has directed the Secret Service to give him "every bit of information" known about his two attempted assassins last summer during the presidential campaign, according to a report.

"I want to find out about the two assassins," the president told the New York Post Friday. "Why did the one guy have six cellphones, and why did the other guy have [foreign] apps?"

Trump told the Post the Secret Service had been holding back information because of President Biden.

IF IRAN ATTEMPTS ASSASSINATION, ‘THEY GET OBLITERATED’: PRESIDENT TRUMP

"I’m entitled to know. And they held it back long enough," he added. "No more excuses."

Trump was shot in the ear July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania, while speaking at an outdoor campaign rally by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was killed by the Secret Service after shooting at Trump, killing a rally attendee and injuring two others.

Two months later, Ryan Routh, 59, allegedly waited for over 12 hours in brush with a rifle on the perimeter of the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach as Trump was golfing Sept. 15.

FLORIDA MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY CALLING FOR TRUMP ASSASSINATION ON FACEBOOK; SECRET SERVICE INVESTIGATING

A Secret Service agent saw Routh allegedly pointing a rifle through a fence and fired at him. Routh fled and was arrested that day.

He has pleaded not guilty to several counts, including attempted assassination of a presidential candidate and assault on a federal officer, and remains in federal custody. His trial is scheduled for Sept. 8, 2025.

Six cellphones were reportedly found in Routh’s car after his arrest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crooks had encrypted messaging accounts on multiple platforms based in Belgium, New Zealand and Germany, according to Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., who was appointed to a congressional task force investigating the assassination attempt.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.