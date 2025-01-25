Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Florida man arrested for allegedly calling for Trump assassination on Facebook; Secret Service investigating

Shannon Depararro Atkins, 46, faces potential federal charges

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Florida man arrested for allegedly making violent social media threats against Trump Video

Florida man arrested for allegedly making violent social media threats against Trump

Fox News’ Danamarie McNicholl reports on the developments on ‘Fox Report.’

The Secret Service is investigating after a Florida man was arrested in West Palm Beach and charged with calling for the assassination of President Donald Trump on Facebook.

West Palm Beach local Shannon Depararro Atkins, 46, was arrested after allegedly threatening the life of the president, West Palm Beach Police Chief Tony Araujo confirmed during a press conference Saturday.

Atkins is charged with felony intimidation, drug possession and smuggling contraband in a county detention facility, according to jail records. 

Shannon Depararro Atkins, 46

Shannon Depararro Atkins, 46, was arrested after allegedly threatening the life of President Donald Trump. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT VICTIMS WITH LIFE-ALTERING INJURIES SEEK ACCOUNTABILITY: ‘IT WILL COME TO LIGHT’

A tip was called in to the FBI National Threat Operations Center late Sunday, reporting Atkins was making violent threats against the president on Facebook.

A Palm Beach detective began working the case on Monday, and found "disturbing" posts, according to Araujo.

Some of the posts were: "Lincoln, JFK, Reagan, Martin Luther King and Trump - unfortunately, one is still alive"; "Bullets, please. Jesus, save America"; and "I've been banned from X because I said 'I hope and pray someone kills him. We haven't had an assassination in years.'"

trump in vegas

President Donald Trump speaks about the economy during an event at the Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas Saturday.  (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The department obtained probable cause and began surveillance, arresting Atkins near one of his homes at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers found three bags of cocaine in Atkins' pocket at the time of the arrest, according to Araujo. 

While being interviewed, he admitted to writing the Facebook posts, but said he was joking, authorities said.

Sean Curran with Trump

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, is rushed offstage after being shot during a rally July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"Folks, this is not a joke. Nothing of that sort is a joke," Araujo said during the press conference.

TRUMP SHOOTING: TIMELINE OF ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

The Secret Service was notified and is reviewing the case to determine if there will be federal charges, the department said.

"The U.S. Secret Service does not comment on matters involving protective intelligence," the agency wrote in an email to Fox News Digital on Saturday. "What we can say, is that the Secret Service investigates all threats against our protectees."

Authorities confirmed the FBI was also involved in the investigation.

Araujo said, in today's climate, people cannot make threats, even jokingly.

"We have incident after incident, example after example, of when these threats become real - and we take these very seriously," he said. "Did we avert something - you never know. I do know that we developed probable cause, we arrested Mr. Atkins, and he's going to have to answer the charges."

Atkins was issued a $5,000 bond for the drug charges, but bond was denied for the threats against Trump, according to jail records.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.