If Iran attempts assassination, 'they get obliterated': President Trump

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday if Iran carries out his assassination, advisers will ensure that country is "obliterated."

While signing an executive order imposing maximum pressure on Tehran, the president said he left instructions if something were to happen to him.

"That would be a terrible thing for them to do," Trump said. "If they did that, they would be obliterated. That would be the end. … There won't be anything left."

The president said former President Joe Biden "should have said that," but did not, due to a "lack of intelligence."

The Justice Department confirmed in November it thwarted an Iranian plot to kill Trump in the weeks leading up to the presidential election.

A criminal complaint filed in September noted an official in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps asked Farhad Shakeri, 51, of Iran, to "focus on surveilling, and, ultimately, assassinating" Trump.

Shakeri immigrated to the United States as a child and was deported about 17 years ago after serving 14 years in prison for a robbery conviction, according to the DOJ.

He was allegedly tasked on Oct. 7, 2024 with providing a plan to kill Trump, according to authorities.

Shakeri has not yet been apprehended and is believed to be living in Iran, according to the DOJ.

"I'm signing this, and it's a very powerful document, but hopefully we're not going to have to use it," Trump said on Tuesday.

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman contributed to this story.