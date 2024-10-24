Trump declares Harris campaign is ‘imploding’ in tax cut-focused Vegas rally: ‘leading by so much’

Former President Donald Trump traveled to Las Vegas on Thursday evening for a Turning Point Action rally where he declared that Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign is "imploding" in a speech that focused on his tax cut plans.

"[Harris is] actually imploding, if you take a look. Because, look, I'm not supposed to say it, but we are leading by so much," Trump said Thursday evening in Las Vegas to cheers from the crowd.

"Now, we're leading by a lot in Nevada. We're leading by a lot in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin. Even states that are typically never in play for 50, 60, 70 years … But the fact is that states, other states too, big states, are all in play and they like us. But you know what? They think she is grossly incompetent. Let's face it, she is not doing well," Trump continued.

The 45th president joined the Turning Point Action rally at an arena on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas' campus, where supporters such as Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Vivek Ramaswamy, and former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard also addressed the crowd. Trump said during the rally that 29,000 people were inside the arena, and another "29,000 outside to fill the place up twice."

Nevada is another key battleground state, and where Trump first announced earlier in the campaign cycle that he would eliminate taxes on tips. He again focused his Thursday speech on tax cuts, slamming the Biden-Harris for spiraling inflation while criticizing Harris for also saying she would end taxes on tips after Trump’s June announcement.

"When I said no tax on tips, remember? A month later, she comes out, 'and we will have no tax on tips.’ She never said that. And she's never said it again. You're not going to get it," he said.

"We're going to have no tax on tips. And she wanted to increase, and did increase, the so-called tip allocation tax rate by 60%. She raised your tax, and then she's supposed to say ‘no, no tax on tips.’ In other words, even after Kamala wrecked your economy with inflation, she came after you with tip income. Like sort of like a vulture would do. If she gets four more years, Kamala Harris will pick your pockets bare," Trump said.

Trump told the crowd that if he wins next month, he will eliminate taxes on tips, overtime, and on Social Security benefits, and took a poll during the rally, asking supporters to cheer for which of the three tax cut plans they like the best.

Cheers and applause broke out as he rattled off the three options, with Trump declaring that seniors’ support for no tax on Social Security benefits received the most support.

The 45th president also railed against the Biden-Harris administration’s border policies, slammed alleged Democratic efforts to turn the U.S. military "woke," and vowed to work to end the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine as president-elect if he is victorious on Nov. 5.

"Sadly, zero chance that Putin would have gone into Ukraine if I were president. Zero chance. What a shame that is. All of the death," Trump said of the war that broke out when Russia invaded Ukraine in February of 2022.

Trump said he will call both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the evening of Nov. 5 if he wins.

"On the evening of Nov. 5, I will call Putin. I will call Zelenskyy. I'll say, ‘we got to stop it.’ And I'm going to try and get it done as president-elect, as president-elect. That'll give me plenty of, that'll give me plenty of credibility. I don't have to wait until January 20th. I'm going to try and get it done sooner than that. It's horrible," Trump said, adding that the war in Israel also would not have happened if he were in office.

Trump also hearkened back to his days on "The Apprentice," calling on the battleground state voters to tell Harris on Nov. 5, "You're fired."

"Nevada, you have to stand up, and you have to tell Kamala Harris that you've had enough. You can't take it anymore. She's the worst vice president. She's grossly incompetent. Kamala, Kamala, you're fired. Get out of here. Fired, fired! Get out. Get the hell out of here. We got to fix our country," Trump said.