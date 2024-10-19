Liberal media outlet inadvertently explains benefits of Trump's economic plan

Former CKE Restaurants CEO Andy Puzder explains why Vice President Kamala Harris is in a 'tough spot' on 'The Ingraham Angle.'
Andy Puzder was chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants for more than 16 years, following a career as an attorney. He is currently a senior fellow at both the America First Policy Institute and the Pepperdine University School of Public Policy. His next book, "A Tyranny for the Good of its Victims – The Ugly Truth About Stakeholder Capitalism" will come out early next year.