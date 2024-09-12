Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump promises to end taxation of overtime pay: 'Your overtime hours will be tax-free'

Trump has also promised to end the taxation of Social Security benefits and tips for service workers

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Trump pledges to end taxation of overtime pay Video

Trump pledges to end taxation of overtime pay

Former President Trump announced during a campaign event Thursday in Tucson, Arizona, he'd end taxes on overtime pay. He has made similar pledges for Social Security and tips for service workers.

Former President Trump promises to eliminate taxes on overtime pay as part of a series of proposed cuts he said would mean more disposable income for workers.

"That gives people more of an incentive to work. It gives the companies a lot," Trump told a crowd Thursday at a campaign rally in Tucson, Arizona. 

"The people who work overtime are among the hardest-working citizens in our country. And for too long, no one in Washington has been looking out for them.

TRUMP PLEDGES TO ELIMINATE TAXES ON TIPS FOR SERVICE WORKERS DURING LAS VEGAS RALLY

Trump speaks in Tucson, Arizona

Former President Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, speaks during a campaign event at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall Thursday in Tucson, Ariz.  (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

"Those are the people, they really work. They’re police officers, nurses, factory workers, construction workers, truck drivers and machine operators."

The pitch came as Trump seeks to turn Arizona, a state President Biden won by just a few thousand votes in 2020, red again. 

REPUBLICANS BLAST BIDEN ADMIN OVER PLAN TO CRACK DOWN ON WAITERS' TIPS

Charlie Gasparino: Average American people are getting crushed by inflation Video

"So, that's why we will be saying that if you're an overtime worker when you're passed 40 hours a week, think of that," he added. "Your overtime hours will be tax-free."

Trump has also promised to get rid of taxes on Social Security benefits and the taxation of tips for service workers, a pledge Vice President Kamala Harris has made, as well as raising the minimum wage. 

What are the details of Vice President Kamala Harris’s small business economic proposal? Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimated that eliminating taxes on tip income, as well as increasing the minimum wage, could add between $100 billion and $200 billion to the nation’s deficits over a 10-year window. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics