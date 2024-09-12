Trump promises to end taxation of overtime pay: 'Your overtime hours will be tax-free'

Former President Trump promises to eliminate taxes on overtime pay as part of a series of proposed cuts he said would mean more disposable income for workers.

"That gives people more of an incentive to work. It gives the companies a lot," Trump told a crowd Thursday at a campaign rally in Tucson, Arizona.

"The people who work overtime are among the hardest-working citizens in our country. And for too long, no one in Washington has been looking out for them.

"Those are the people, they really work. They’re police officers, nurses, factory workers, construction workers, truck drivers and machine operators."

The pitch came as Trump seeks to turn Arizona, a state President Biden won by just a few thousand votes in 2020, red again.

"So, that's why we will be saying that if you're an overtime worker when you're passed 40 hours a week, think of that," he added. "Your overtime hours will be tax-free."

Trump has also promised to get rid of taxes on Social Security benefits and the taxation of tips for service workers, a pledge Vice President Kamala Harris has made, as well as raising the minimum wage.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimated that eliminating taxes on tip income, as well as increasing the minimum wage, could add between $100 billion and $200 billion to the nation’s deficits over a 10-year window.