Trump predicts ‘very happy’ outcome ahead of face-to-face with China’s Xi after tariff threats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump predicted that his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping would prove beneficial amid ongoing trade negotiations between the two countries during Trump’s Asia trip.

"We're going to be going to South Korea and, the following day, meeting with President Xi…that's a big meeting and I think it's going to work out very well, actually," Trump said during an event for business leaders at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Tokyo Tuesday.

TRUMP COURTS JAPAN'S EMPEROR AND NEW PM BEFORE HIGH-STAKES XI SUMMIT THIS WEEK

The White House said that Trump would meet with Xi Thursday during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit.

The meeting between the two leaders coincides with the two countries going head-to-head on trade issues.

Tensions flared after Beijing announced Oct. 9 it would impose export controls on rare-earth magnets, which are used in products including electric cars to F-35 fighter jets. In turn, Trump said the U.S. would slap a new 100% tariff on all Chinese goods, which is scheduled to take effect Saturday.

TRUMP TO JET OFF TO ASIA AS NORTH KOREA FIRES BALLISTIC MISSILES AND CHINA TRADE QUESTIONS LOOM

However, Trump sought to downplay any tensions and has spoken highly of his relationship with Xi in recent weeks. He also has expressed confidence both the U.S. and China will leave the meeting pleased and that they will strike a deal.

"I think we are going to come out very well, and everyone’s going to be very happy," Trump said Thursday.

Trump and Xi have not met in person since Trump took office in January. They previously met in person in June 2019 in Japan.

TRUMP’S FOCUS TURNS TO JAPAN AND SOUTH KOREA AS ASIA TRIP CONTINUES

Trump departed for Asia Friday and so far has visited Malaysia and Japan. His final stop before returning to Washington is South Korea.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump addressed U.S. service members aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington in Yokosuka, Japan. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth also attended, as did Japan's newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.